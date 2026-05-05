Commenting on the participation, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: "Sharjah's participation reflects the strength of an industrial ecosystem that has been built with long-term competitiveness in mind, where infrastructure, regulation and market access are aligned to support sustained manufacturing growth. The scale of activity we are seeing today, from new project inflows to rising industrial output and exports, is a direct outcome of this integrated approach. Platforms such as Make it in the Emirates are important because they allow us to demonstrate how Sharjah is not only contributing to the UAE’s industrial ambitions, but also offering investors a stable and scalable environment to establish, produce and expand with confidence”.