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UAE investors account for half of Sharjah property market during H1 2026

Emiratis invest Dh14.9 billion as women and young buyers expand market participation

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A statistical report released by the department showed that Emirati investors owned 22,599 properties during the period, with 9,655 investors contributing 50.6 per cent of the emirate's total real estate trading value of Dh29.5 billion.
A statistical report released by the department showed that Emirati investors owned 22,599 properties during the period, with 9,655 investors contributing 50.6 per cent of the emirate's total real estate trading value of Dh29.5 billion.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

UAE investors accounted for more than half of Sharjah's real estate trading during the first six months of 2026, investing Dh14.9 billion as the emirate continued to attract strong domestic demand, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

A statistical report released by the department showed that Emirati investors owned 22,599 properties during the period, with 9,655 investors contributing 50.6 per cent of the emirate's total real estate trading value of Dh29.5 billion.

The department said the figures reflected growing confidence in Sharjah's investment environment, supported by modern legislation, sustainable urban development and an expanding pipeline of real estate projects.

The report also highlighted the increasing role of Emirati women in the property market. Women accounted for 28 per cent of traded properties and 24.7 per cent of the total value of sales transactions, while men represented 72 per cent of traded properties and 75.3 per cent of transaction values.

Ownership data showed women accounted for 40.7 per cent of Emirati property owners involved in sales transactions, compared with 59.3 per cent for men, underlining women's growing role in investment and wealth creation.

Younger investors also maintained a strong presence. Buyers aged 35 and below recorded notable activity, reflecting increasing awareness of real estate investment among younger Emiratis, while investors aged between 36 and 53 remained the largest segment. Investors aged 54 and above also continued to play a significant role in the market.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the results reflected the strength of the emirate's real estate sector and the success of its long-term development strategy.

He said the report demonstrated not only the scale of investment but also the expanding participation of Emiratis, particularly women and young investors, reinforcing Sharjah's position as a preferred destination for sustainable real estate investment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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