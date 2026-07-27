UAE investors accounted for more than half of Sharjah's real estate trading during the first six months of 2026, investing Dh14.9 billion as the emirate continued to attract strong domestic demand, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

A statistical report released by the department showed that Emirati investors owned 22,599 properties during the period, with 9,655 investors contributing 50.6 per cent of the emirate's total real estate trading value of Dh29.5 billion.

The department said the figures reflected growing confidence in Sharjah's investment environment, supported by modern legislation, sustainable urban development and an expanding pipeline of real estate projects.

The report also highlighted the increasing role of Emirati women in the property market. Women accounted for 28 per cent of traded properties and 24.7 per cent of the total value of sales transactions, while men represented 72 per cent of traded properties and 75.3 per cent of transaction values.

Ownership data showed women accounted for 40.7 per cent of Emirati property owners involved in sales transactions, compared with 59.3 per cent for men, underlining women's growing role in investment and wealth creation.

Younger investors also maintained a strong presence. Buyers aged 35 and below recorded notable activity, reflecting increasing awareness of real estate investment among younger Emiratis, while investors aged between 36 and 53 remained the largest segment. Investors aged 54 and above also continued to play a significant role in the market.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the results reflected the strength of the emirate's real estate sector and the success of its long-term development strategy.

He said the report demonstrated not only the scale of investment but also the expanding participation of Emiratis, particularly women and young investors, reinforcing Sharjah's position as a preferred destination for sustainable real estate investment.