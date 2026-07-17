Rashed Al Omaira, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, said, “Investment decisions begin long before any transaction is completed. They start with a clear understanding of the market, its trends and the regulatory frameworks governing it. From this standpoint, our focus at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre is on providing investors with the highest level of clarity and credibility from the outset through a transparent regulatory framework and reliable, continuously updated market data, giving them a strong basis to assess investment opportunities and make long-term decisions. As Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to evolve, the true measure of success lies not only in the scale of growth, but also in how that growth is achieved, ensuring that the regulatory environment remains aligned with the emirate’s long-term strategic direction.