Global Partners secures $300 million for next growth phase

Global Partners Limited, a Fund Manager regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and in partnership with H&H, has marked a defining milestone for Global Partners Property Fund I (CEIC) Limited (Fund I), its inaugural investment vehicle, with the successful handover of Eden House The Canal and continued progress at Eden House The Park.

Eden House The Canal, ideally situated on Dubai Water Canal, sits alongside some of the city’s most distinguished addresses, including the Four Seasons Private Residences, reinforcing its position within Dubai’s premium living segment.

Eden House The Park builds on this momentum, offering Jumeirah residents a similarly elevated lifestyle proposition in one of the city’s most sought-after enclaves.

Together, the two residential developments represent a combined gross development value exceeding Dh4 billion, delivering more than 500 residences along Dubai Water Canal in one of the emirate’s most established residential corridors.

Eden House The Canal welcomed its first residents in 2026, while Eden House The Park remains on track for handover in September 2027. Together, these milestones reflect the disciplined execution that has defined Fund I, from land acquisition and planning through to delivery, and continue to underpin the company’s next phase of growth.