Global Partners secures $300 million for next growth phase

Global Partners launches Fund II to deliver Dubai Creek Gardens community
Global Partners Limited, a Fund Manager regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and in partnership with H&H, has marked a defining milestone for Global Partners Property Fund I (CEIC) Limited (Fund I), its inaugural investment vehicle, with the successful handover of Eden House The Canal and continued progress at Eden House The Park.
Eden House The Canal, ideally situated on Dubai Water Canal, sits alongside some of the city’s most distinguished addresses, including the Four Seasons Private Residences, reinforcing its position within Dubai’s premium living segment.
Eden House The Park builds on this momentum, offering Jumeirah residents a similarly elevated lifestyle proposition in one of the city’s most sought-after enclaves.
Together, the two residential developments represent a combined gross development value exceeding Dh4 billion, delivering more than 500 residences along Dubai Water Canal in one of the emirate’s most established residential corridors.
Eden House The Canal welcomed its first residents in 2026, while Eden House The Park remains on track for handover in September 2027. Together, these milestones reflect the disciplined execution that has defined Fund I, from land acquisition and planning through to delivery, and continue to underpin the company’s next phase of growth.
Building on the progress of Fund I, Global Partners has successfully raised more than $300 million for Global Partners Property Fund II (CEIC) Limited (Fund II), providing committed equity for the fund’s next development opportunity.
The capital will be deployed towards the delivery of Dubai Creek Gardens (DCG), a master-planned residential development secured through an off-market acquisition in DHCC phase 2, overlooking the Dubai Creek. DCG is located in a prime destination that also includes Kempinski Residences The Creek, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, and the Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai.
As part of Fund II, Global Partners has partnered with Marriott International to bring the Westin and Renaissance brands to Dubai Creek Gardens, introducing the first Westin and Renaissance branded residences in the UAE.
The development combines two distinct residential concepts: Westin Residences, centred on well-being and everyday comfort, and Renaissance Residences, inspired by creativity, culture and contemporary urban living. This partnership further strengthens Global Partners' focus on delivering high-quality branded residential communities in Dubai.
Designed around liveability, well-being, and long-term community value, Dubai Creek Gardens will focus on walkability, generous green open spaces, sports and recreational facilities, and direct waterfront access to create an integrated residential environment.
The masterplan will also benefit from exceptional connectivity, where residents will enjoy access to existing and future Metro stations, including the Green Line and future Blue Line, alongside the new high-speed line — one of only two connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi in under an hour.
A future water taxi station will further strengthen the masterplan’s waterside credentials, offering a direct marine link to Dubai Creek Harbour and echoing the network of ferry and water taxi routes already connecting Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival City, and the wider Creek.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.