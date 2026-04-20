Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman record higher deals and investor activity
Dubai: The UAE’s real estate sector delivered a strong start to 2026, with transaction volumes and values rising across all major emirates, pointing to sustained investor demand and continued momentum in the property market.
Data from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman shows a broad-based increase in activity during the first quarter, supported by growing investor participation and expanding deal volumes.
Dubai recorded continued strength in both transactions and investment activity. According to the Dubai Land Department, the market saw 718,160 real estate transactions in the first quarter, including 60,303 disposals, reflecting a 6% increase compared to the same period last year.
The total value of transactions reached Dh252 billion, up 31% year on year. Investment activity also strengthened, with 57,744 investments recorded, a 7% increase, carrying a total value of Dh173 billion.
The number of investors rose to 48,448, marking an 8% increase, including 29,312 new investors, up 14% compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Abu Dhabi reported its strongest quarterly performance on record, with real estate transactions rising sharply to Dh66 billion, compared to Dh25.31 billion in the same period last year, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.
The number of transactions climbed to 13,518 from 6,896 a year earlier, reflecting accelerated activity and a significant increase in deal flow.
Sharjah’s property market also recorded solid growth, with trading volume reaching Dh18.5 billion during the first quarter, up from Dh13.2 billion in the same period last year, representing a 40.7% increase.
The number of transactions rose to 29,235, an increase of 18.9% year on year. Investor diversity also expanded, with buyers from 113 nationalities participating in the market, compared to 97 nationalities a year earlier.
UAE nationals accounted for around Dh9 billion of total trading value across 10,099 properties, while investors from GCC countries, Arab nationals and other international buyers contributed approximately Dh9.5 billion across 19,136 properties.
Ajman recorded total real estate transactions valued at Dh6.22 billion across 3,890 transactions during the first quarter, marking a 12% increase compared to the same period last year.
Trading activity reached Dh4.24 billion through 3,128 transactions, reflecting steady demand across the emirate’s property market.
The performance across all four emirates reflects sustained confidence in the UAE’s real estate sector, supported by steady demand, investor inflows and continued development activity.
The data points to a market that continues to attract both local and international capital, with growth visible across transaction volumes, values and investor participation.
- With inputs from WAM.