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Dubai real estate transactions jump 31% to Dh252b in Q1 2026

Investor confidence grows as foreign, luxury and women investments rise

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Sustained activity across all segments indicates that demand remains strong and consistent, driven by clear economic fundamentals rather than short-term fluctuations, said the Dubai Media Office.
Sustained activity across all segments indicates that demand remains strong and consistent, driven by clear economic fundamentals rather than short-term fluctuations, said the Dubai Media Office.
AFP

Dubai: Dubai’s real estate sector recorded a strong start to 2026, with total transactions reaching Dh252 billion in the first quarter, marking a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in value and a 6 per cent rise in volume.

Data released by the Dubai Land Department showed that 60,303 real estate transactions were completed during the period, contributing to a total of 718,160 procedures, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

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Investor growth

The market continued to attract a growing pool of investors, with the total number reaching 48,448, an 8 per cent increase. This included 29,312 new investors, up 14 per cent, highlighting Dubai’s continued appeal as a stable investment destination.

Real estate investments rose to Dh173 billion across 57,744 transactions, reflecting a 22 per cent increase in value and a 7 per cent rise in volume.

Women investors accounted for 15,540 transactions worth Dh32 billion, signalling increasing participation across segments.

Foreign interest

Foreign investment remained strong, with total value increasing 26 per cent to Dh148.35 billion. The number of foreign investments also rose by 11 per cent to 48,445, underscoring sustained international confidence in Dubai’s property market.

Investments from GCC nationals reached Dh12.23 billion, up 14 per cent, while Arab investments totalled Dh12.11 billion across 6,071 transactions.

Luxury demand

The luxury segment continued to perform strongly, with investments reaching Dh87.71 billion, a 26 per cent increase, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality developments.

Officials also said the performance highlights the sector’s resilience and its ability to navigate regional developments, supported by long-term strategies such as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

The strong results were also attributed to Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, digital ecosystem and flexible regulatory framework, which continue to support steady growth.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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