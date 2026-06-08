Passenger demand in the region is forecast to fall 11.4 per cent, while airline capacity is expected to decline 4.4 per cent. Net margins are projected to tumble to minus 6.1 per cent, compared to a positive 9.4 per cent in 2025.

“Under the circumstances, that shows resilience,” Walsh said. “But it won’t even buy you a hot dog at most of the FIFA World Cup venues and it does not leave much of buffer should other costs or taxes start rising,” said Walsh.

IATA forecasts global airline profits will fall from $45 billion in 2025 to $23 billion in 2026, while net profit margins will shrink from 4.2 per cent to 2.0 per cent. “War-related disruptions in the Middle East and rising fuel costs have shifted the outlook for airlines to the worse,” Walsh said.

“No sooner did we put COVID behind us than we faced aerospace supply chain failures, war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions, and tectonic shifts in trade policies. And, when war broke out in the Middle East in March, oil prices jumped, and jet fuel prices skyrocketed,” said Walsh.

Still, the biggest pressure point for airlines remains fuel. Jet fuel prices are expected to average $152 per barrel in 2026, almost 70 per cent higher than the $90 average seen in 2025. Fuel costs are forecast to jump from $252 billion to $350 billion globally this year, pushing fuel’s share of airline operating expenses to more than 31 per cent.

Passenger ticket revenues alone are forecast to hit $839 billion, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year. Passenger load factors are also expected to reach another record high of 84 per cent. “The positive however, is that demand is holding up, even as airlines are raising fares and rates to cope,” Walsh said.

The outgoing IATA chief blasted engine makers. Without mincing words, Walsh said, “My message to the engine OEMs is simple – stop gouging us and get back to making great engines that work and that last. Allowing these failures to extend into the next decade is totally unacceptable to the customers.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.