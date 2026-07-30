Dubai Financial Market posts Dh443 million profit in H1, 2026

Strong liquidity and rising investor participation drive higher trading volumes
Dubai: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Thursday reported a net profit before tax of Dh443.2 million for the first six months of 2026, supported by strong trading activity and increased investor participation.
The DFM said that trading activity grew significantly during the first half of the year, with investors buying and selling shares more frequently and at higher values.
Average daily traded value jumped 45.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.004 billion, while the average number of daily trades rose 35.4 per cent to around 18,759. Total traded value increased 40.4 per cent to Dh119.5 billion, compared with Dh85.1 billion during the same period last year.
The increase in trading came even as DFM’s market capitalisation stood at Dh981.6 billion at the end of June 2026, down 1.4 per cent compared with the first half of 2025. The DFM General Index closed the period at 5,955.58 points.
Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said the strong increase in trading volumes reflected continued investor interest and the growing strength of Dubai’s capital markets.
“The increase in trading activity during the first half of 2026, with total traded value rising by 40 per cent and average daily traded value exceeding Dh1 billion, reflects sustained investor engagement and the growing depth of Dubai’s capital markets,” he said.
DFM’s consolidated revenue reached Dh557 million in the first half of 2026, compared with Dh888.9 million during the same period in 2025. The decline was mainly due to a one-time income of Dh462.2 million from the sale of an investment property recorded in the first half of last year.
Revenue during H1 2026 included Dh384.8 million from operations and Dh172.2 million from investment returns and other income. Net profit before tax stood at Dh443.2 million, compared with Dh777.1 million in H1 2025.
Expenses, excluding tax, were largely stable at Dh113.8 million, compared with Dh111.8 million a year earlier. DFM said the increase reflected continued investment in market infrastructure and technology while maintaining cost controls.
Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said the first-half results highlighted strong market activity and confidence among local and international investors.
“The participation of institutional and international investors demonstrates continued confidence in the quality of opportunities available and the efficiency of our market infrastructure,” he said.
DFM attracted 42,864 new investors during the first six months of 2026, with international investors accounting for 71.4 per cent of new registrations.
The number of trades increased 31 per cent to 2.23 million, while average daily trades rose to about 18,759 despite fewer trading days compared with the same period last year.
Institutional investors accounted for 71.2 per cent of total traded value, slightly higher than 70.8 per cent in H1 2025. Foreign investors contributed 51 per cent of overall trading activity, while foreign ownership accounted for 20.06 per cent of market capitalisation.
Institutional ownership reached 86.5 per cent, highlighting the continued role of professional investors in Dubai’s stock market.
DFM said the steady participation of international and institutional investors reflected Dubai’s position as a globally connected market offering access to the emirate’s economic growth opportunities.