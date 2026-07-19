Dubai Customs: Dh79 million in liquidity aid for private sector from March-June

The measures were introduced under economic support packages approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai Customs said 428 companies received more than Dh79 million in liquidity through the measures, easing financial and operational pressures and helping them maintain their activities.

The package gave businesses more time to settle certain customs obligations, allowed duties to be paid in instalments and cut financial penalties by 80%. It also prioritised the clearance of food and medicines and opened alternative routes for consignments entering the UAE.

Dubai Customs also extended the transit period from 30 days to 90 days. Consignments entering through Khorfakkan and Fujairah ports, as well as the Hatta Border Crossing, could be transported onwards by road under the customs guarantee system.

“The economic packages were designed to meet the needs of the business community by strengthening business resilience and easing financial and operational pressures,” said Rashid Al-Sharid, Executive Director of the Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs.

Under Customs Notice No. 12 of 2026, eligible businesses received an additional 120 days to manage suspended duty cases. Dubai Customs said the extension improved their ability to manage cash flow and maintain supply chains.

The corridor also handled plastics worth Dh1.5 billion and iron and steel products valued at more than Dh1 billion. Other goods accounted for over Dh19.6 billion.

Food products were the largest category, valued at more than Dh5.3 billion. Machinery and electrical equipment followed at Dh4.24 billion, while vehicles accounted for Dh2.21 billion.

Between March 1 and June 30, the corridor handled more than 203,242 containers carrying over 3.16 million tonnes of goods from 188 countries. The shipments had a combined value exceeding Dh33.9 billion.

Dubai Customs said its discussions with businesses identified more than 83 challenges and proposals involving customs clearance, logistics and shipping costs. It said several were converted into measures designed to speed up transactions and give companies more flexibility.

The authority maintained an instant customs-clearance rate of 93%. It also continued using Shahin, its digital platform that tracks shipments with smart electronic seals, to accelerate the movement of goods.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.