Dubai Customs: Dh79 million in liquidity aid for private sector from March-June

Ensured continuity with deadline extensions, duty instalments and penalty reductions
Dubai: Dubai Customs measures introduced under the emirate’s economic support packages provided more than Dh79 million in liquidity to private companies and helped maintain trade flows worth Dh33.9 billion between March 1 and June 30, 2026.
The package gave businesses more time to settle certain customs obligations, allowed duties to be paid in instalments and cut financial penalties by 80%. It also prioritised the clearance of food and medicines and opened alternative routes for consignments entering the UAE.
Dubai Customs said 428 companies received more than Dh79 million in liquidity through the measures, easing financial and operational pressures and helping them maintain their activities.
A separate 120-day extension for suspended duty cases benefited 6,613 companies. It covered customs declarations involving imports for re-export, temporary admission and all types of transit.
The measures were introduced under economic support packages approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Under Customs Notice No. 12 of 2026, eligible businesses received an additional 120 days to manage suspended duty cases. Dubai Customs said the extension improved their ability to manage cash flow and maintain supply chains.
The authority said it may extend the measure through a subsequent customs notice, subject to applicable procedures and controls.
Customs Notices No. 14 and No. 15 of 2026 introduced instalment arrangements for customs duties and reduced financial penalties by 80%.
“The economic packages were designed to meet the needs of the business community by strengthening business resilience and easing financial and operational pressures,” said Rashid Al-Sharid, Executive Director of the Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs.
“Together, these measures helped provide more than AED79 million in liquidity to 428 companies, helping sustain operations and reinforcing confidence in Dubai’s flexible economic solutions.”
Dubai Customs also extended the transit period from 30 days to 90 days. Consignments entering through Khorfakkan and Fujairah ports, as well as the Hatta Border Crossing, could be transported onwards by road under the customs guarantee system.
Dubai Customs launched a Green Corridor to keep goods moving through alternative routes as geopolitical developments disrupted established trade channels.
Between March 1 and June 30, the corridor handled more than 203,242 containers carrying over 3.16 million tonnes of goods from 188 countries. The shipments had a combined value exceeding Dh33.9 billion.
Food products were the largest category, valued at more than Dh5.3 billion. Machinery and electrical equipment followed at Dh4.24 billion, while vehicles accounted for Dh2.21 billion.
The corridor also handled plastics worth Dh1.5 billion and iron and steel products valued at more than Dh1 billion. Other goods accounted for over Dh19.6 billion.
Medicines and pharmaceutical consignments worth Dh446.6 million were also processed during the period. Dubai Customs prioritised transactions involving food and medicines to support the availability of essential goods.
Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the organisation mobilised its capabilities to provide businesses with practical solutions as regional developments unfolded.
“We will continue enhancing our services to give businesses greater flexibility, improve trade flows and save customers time and effort,” he said.
Dubai Customs attracted more than 4,000 new customers during the four-month period, according to Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs.
“The customs facilitation measures reflect our leadership’s directives and Dubai’s proactive approach to anticipating regional and international developments,” Busenad said.
“The results speak for themselves: between 1 March and 30 June 2026, Dubai Customs attracted more than 4,000 new customers, reinforcing investor confidence and Dubai’s economic competitiveness.”
The authority maintained an instant customs-clearance rate of 93%. It also continued using Shahin, its digital platform that tracks shipments with smart electronic seals, to accelerate the movement of goods.
Dubai Customs said its discussions with businesses identified more than 83 challenges and proposals involving customs clearance, logistics and shipping costs. It said several were converted into measures designed to speed up transactions and give companies more flexibility.
The support package forms part of Dubai’s efforts to maintain trade continuity and strengthen supply-chain resilience in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.