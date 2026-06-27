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Dubai Customs unveils duty instalment plan, 80% cut on eligible fines to boost trade

New measures ease customs costs and support trade amid economic headwinds

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Businesses get instalment plans on duties and major relief on customs fines
Businesses get instalment plans on duties and major relief on customs fines
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Dubai: Dubai Customs has introduced temporary measures allowing businesses to pay eligible customs duties in instalments and secure an 80 per cent reduction in qualifying customs fines, as part of the Dubai government’s economic support package aimed at easing trade and supporting businesses.

The measures, set out in Customs Notices No. 14/2026 and No. 15/2026, follow government directives to facilitate commercial activity and improve the flow of trade while helping customers meet their financial obligations, Dubai Customs said.

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Under Notice No. 14/2026, importers may apply to pay eligible customs duties in instalments for import declarations issued between 1 March and 30 July 2026.

The scheme is available to customers using a credit account and requires prior approval from Dubai Customs under the conditions specified in the notice.

Applications must be submitted to Dubai Customs’ Finance Department either via the designated email address or in person at the authority’s headquarters in Port Rashid. 

The deadline for applications is 30 September 2026, while approved repayment plans must be completed within one year from the date of approval. 

Payments may be made through authorised methods, including direct debit, cheques and other approved payment channels.

Separately, Notice No. 15/2026 grants a temporary 80 per cent reduction in eligible customs fines issued before 28 February 2026. 

The reduction applies solely to financial penalties and does not cover customs duties, service charges, administrative fees or any other outstanding amounts.

Businesses seeking to benefit from the initiative must submit an application to Dubai Customs’ Finance Department in accordance with the prescribed procedures. 

The reduction does not apply to fines that have already been paid or to cases currently under review by the Dubai Government Legal Affairs Department, the courts, the Public Prosecution or law enforcement authorities unless the required approvals have been obtained.

Applications may also be submitted after the conclusion of administrative or judicial disputes, provided they are filed before the deadline. 

However, applicants cannot combine the fine reduction with settlement procedures under Article 151 of the Unified Customs Law.

The deadline for submitting applications for the fine reduction scheme is 31 December 2026. The original fine will remain payable until all conditions have been fulfilled, while approval of the reduction is contingent upon payment of the remaining 20 per cent of the fine after the discount. 

In exceptional cases, this balance may be paid in instalments, provided full payment is completed by 30 June 2027. 

The reduction becomes final only after all outstanding customs and non-customs amounts have been settled.

Dubai Customs said it reserves the right to revoke either facility if payment conditions are breached, payment methods fail, legal disputes arise or other circumstances warrant such action. 

In such cases, it may reinstate full collection procedures, suspend certain customs services or pursue legal action in accordance with applicable laws.

Both notices took effect on 21 May 2026, with the relevant departments responsible for implementing the measures within their respective areas of responsibility.

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