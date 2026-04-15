New UAE tax law changes come into effect, fines slashed

The authority explained that, under the amendments, the administrative penalty for the failure to submit data, records and tax-related documents in Arabic to the authority when requested has been reduced from Dh20,000 to Dh5,000. The penalty for a registrant’s failure to notify the authority of any case that may require amendment of the information pertaining to its tax record has been reduced from Dh5,000 for the first instance and Dh10,000 in the case of repetition, to the imposition of one of two penalties: Dh1,000 for each violation, and Dh5,000 in the event of repetition of the same violation within 24 months from the date of the last violation. In addition, the penalty for a legal representative of a taxable person failing to notify the authority of his appointment within the prescribed time limits has been reduced from Dh10,000 previously to Dh1,000, provided that the penalties shall be payable from the legal representative’s own funds.