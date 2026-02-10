UAE to strengthen tax information exchange with foreign authorities

Dubai: The UAE has issued a new Cabinet decision aimed at strengthening its legal framework for international tax cooperation and improving how tax information is shared with foreign authorities upon request.

According to the Ministry, these steps have supported the integrity of the UAE’s tax system and helped strengthen international confidence in the country’s regulatory environment.

The Ministry said the new decision builds on the UAE’s long-standing participation in international tax cooperation initiatives. The country joined the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes in 2010, became a signatory to the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters in 2017, and has signed more than 140 bilateral double taxation agreements.

The decision formalises and consolidates the UAE’s approach to the Exchange of Information on Request (EOIR) Standard, which allows tax authorities to request and obtain information relevant to tax matters from other jurisdictions.

The Ministry of Finance announced the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. 209 of 2025 on the Exchange of Information upon Request for Tax Purposes, describing it as a step to reinforce the country’s commitment to global tax transparency standards.

By setting out clear expectations and responsibilities, the framework provides greater certainty for businesses, individuals and legal arrangements operating in the UAE, particularly in relation to record-keeping and information availability.

It also clarifies the roles and authorities of government entities and regulatory bodies involved in collecting and providing information to the Ministry of Finance, helping to streamline coordination when requests are received from foreign tax authorities.

The decision sets out a clear legal basis for maintaining key categories of information that may be required for tax exchange purposes. These include ownership and identity information, banking information, accounting records, and details related to legal persons and legal arrangements.

The move comes as countries globally continue to tighten rules on tax transparency and cross-border information sharing, making consistent and well-defined exchange mechanisms increasingly important for maintaining access to international markets and financial systems.

The Ministry of Finance said the decision reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to meeting the highest international standards of tax transparency and to strengthening cooperation with partner jurisdictions and international organisations, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.