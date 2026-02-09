UAE exempts non-commercial sports entities from corporate tax under new law

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Finance has announced a new Cabinet decision exempting certain sports entities from corporate tax, as part of efforts to support the long-term development of the country’s sports ecosystem.

The decision specifies that qualifying entities must not engage in business activities beyond those directly linked to their core sporting objectives. All income and assets must be used solely to achieve those objectives or to cover necessary and reasonable related expenses.

To qualify, an entity’s primary purpose must be the promotion, organisation, management, or development of one or more sports at the international or regional level. Eligible entities must also be officially recognised by the Ministry of Sports or another competent sports authority.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the exemption is designed to promote sustainable growth in the sports sector, align with international best practices, and increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy. The move also supports the UAE’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for modern sports systems.

The decision, Cabinet Decision No. (1) of 2026, was issued under Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the taxation of corporations and businesses, the ministry said.

The ministry said the application process will allow authorities to assess compliance and confirm that exempt entities meet all conditions set out in the decision.

Sports entities seeking to benefit from the exemption must submit an application to the Federal Tax Authority, along with all required supporting documents, data, and information to verify eligibility.

The Ministry of Finance said these conditions are intended to ensure that the tax exemption is limited to genuine non-profit sports organisations and aligned with principles of transparency and public interest.

The Cabinet decision also sets restrictions on the use of income and assets. No part of an entity’s income or assets may be used for the personal benefit of any shareholder, member, founder, trustee, or settlor.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.