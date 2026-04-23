How FTA’s new penalty framework turns compliance into a competitive edge

“The numbers are hard to ignore. Businesses that voluntarily disclose tax errors now face just 1 per cent monthly penalties on the outstanding tax difference. Under the old framework, that same error could attract fixed penalties of 5–40 per cent. Incorrect tax returns, if self-corrected before the filing deadline, carry a flat Dh500 penalty. For companies managing complex structures - multinationals with transfer pricing obligations, entities in UAE free zones, or businesses with cross-border intra-group transactions - the difference between proactive disclosure and audit discovery can be substantial,” says Elrefaey.