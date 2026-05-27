GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump’s Board of Peace has ‘zero dollars’ despite pledges

Report says fund backed by billions in pledges has yet to receive donor deposits

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The board has received donations directly into a JPMorgan account.
The board has received donations directly into a JPMorgan account.
AP

US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace has "zero" cash in its official fund, despite member countries pledging billions of dollars, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Trump first conceived of the board to rebuild Gaza, where Israel and Hamas agreed to a US-backed ceasefire in October in a bid to halt two years of devastating war.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

But he quickly raised eyebrows by sending out wide invitations, including to Russian President Vladimir Putin and to countries far removed from traditional Middle East diplomacy.

Since the board was set up in January, its fund - administered by the World Bank and endorsed by the United Nations - has received no money from donors, the FT said, citing four unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

"Zero dollars have been deposited," one source said, according to the FT.

Instead, the board has received donations directly into a JPMorgan account, the British newspaper said, citing the board's spokesperson.

There are no "independent transparency requirements" in place for the JPMorgan account, the FT noted. 

Major European nations have shunned the board, which is heavy on longstanding US partners in the Middle East, ideological allies of Trump and smaller countries eager for Trump's attention.

France and Britain refused to join.

The board is unambiguously led not just by the United States but personally by Trump, who holds the final say and can remain in charge past his presidency.

Trump previously said that the United States would contribute $10 billion to the board, while Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each promised at least $1 billion.

Members of the board are required pay $1 billion for a permanent spot, according to its charter.

An EU-UN assessment published in April estimated that more than $71 billion will be needed over the next decade for the reconstruction of war-ravaged Gaza.

Despite the October ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue, with both the military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai court reopens Dh4.6m hotel apartment dispute after classification claim.

Dubai buyer wins appeal over Dh4.6m property dispute

3m read
In the water sector, the Kufranja Dam is considered one of the key projects supported by the Fund. The rock-fill dam stands 80 metres high with a storage capacity of 7 million cubic metres, including 4 million cubic metres allocated for agricultural use, enabling the development of an additional 6,000 dunums and increasing agricultural production.

Dh9.4b invested in Jordan’s strategic projects: ADFD

4m read
In the latest campaign tracked by Unit 42, the hackers targeted software engineers with deep access to company networks.

Fake jobs, hidden malware: Iran’s cyber spy playbook

3m read
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Ismail family home, destroyed in Israeli airstrike at Al Maghazi camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Hamas disarmament key obstacle to Gaza ceasefire deal

2m read