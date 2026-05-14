The FTA said more than 68,600 taxable persons had already benefited from the waiver during 2025 and the elapsed period of 2026. Another 22,000 taxable persons are eligible to benefit in the coming period, provided they meet the conditions set under the Cabinet decision.

To qualify, the taxable person or exempt person must submit the tax return or annual declaration within seven months from the end of the first tax period or first financial year. This is shorter than the usual nine-month period.

It also covers those who have registered but have not yet submitted the tax return, along with persons who have not registered but complete registration and submit the required return or annual declaration within the specified period.

“In accordance with the esteemed Cabinet Decision, the initiative covers Corporate Taxable Persons and certain categories of Exempt Persons required to register with the FTA, who were late in submitting their tax registration applications within the specified timeline and consequently incurred administrative penalties,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.