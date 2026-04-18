UAE’s push for homegrown tax experts gains pace with first phase rollout of Emirati Tax Agent Programme

Cooperation agreement between FTA and New Economy Academy set to advance UAE tax sector
Dubai: The UAE’s drive to develop homegrown tax expertise has gained momentum with the rollout of the first phase of the Emirati Tax Agent Programme, as authorities move to strengthen national capabilities in the sector supporting the country’s economy.
The initiative, announced at the Emaar Square Building in Dubai this morning, has been led by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the New Economy Academy.
Among the notable attendees were Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, director general of the FTA; Khaled Ahmed Bin Braik, country senior partner of UAE PwC; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy.
The signing of a cooperation agreement between the FTA and the New Economy Academy has also taken place during the event.
The programme has been rolled out under ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign, a national initiative introduced to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship.
Supervised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship, the campaign has brought together public and private sector partners to support the development of a competitive and future-ready economy.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Al Mulla has shared that the programme aims to “qualify and empower a new generation of certified Emirati tax agents” to strengthen their role in the financial and tax sectors.
“Through the programme, UAE nationals are being prepared to work in a wide and evolving financial sector, ensuring readiness to deal with future economic and legislative developments,” said Al Mulla.
He has emphasised that the move will contribute to establishing a network of certified local tax agents that would support both the public and private sector in the country.
The Emirati Tax Agent Programme has been created to equip UAE nationals with technical knowledge and applied skills. It offers two accredited diplomas covering value added tax (VAT) and corporate tax through intensive training modules that combine regulatory theory with practical, real-world applications.
The VAT diploma runs for six days and covers the legal and regulatory framework of VAT in the UAE, including registration, filing procedures, invoicing requirements, and applied case studies.
On the other hand, the corporate tax diploma spans 11 days and focuses on the fundamentals of the UAE corporate tax system, compliance procedures, tax liabilities, deductions, disclosure requirements, and hands-on exercises based on real scenarios.
Moreover, participants will be guided with the best international practices, advancing their role in the field and boosting the UAE’s competitiveness in the market.
According to the officials, the programme has been expected to play a key role in developing a pipeline of Emirati professionals capable of raising tax awareness, executing expertise, and specialising in various competencies.
Graduates will be able to pursue diverse career pathways, including registering as certified tax agents or providing tax advisory services to organisations, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global business hub.
“One of the main real challenges is the lack of having qualified Emirati tax agents. This programme will bridge the gap and will provide the required talent to be able to advance the tax sector within the UAE, transparency, and all the requirements in the tax surface,” Faridoon told Gulf News.
Registration for the programme is open to UAE nationals through the New Economy Academy’s official website. All course materials are delivered in both Arabic and English to ensure accessibility and inclusivity.
The first phase has marked the beginning of a wider effort to build a sustainable national pool of certified tax professionals aligned with the UAE’s long-term economic ambitions.
“It’s the right time to participate because of the dynamic economy that we are witnessing around the world. It’s the right time because it aligns with the national agenda of the UAE and because it happened now,” concluded Faridoon.