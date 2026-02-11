UAE designates Dubai’s VARA as competent authority for corporate tax

Decision brings virtual asset regulation into scope for qualifying fund, wealth management
Dubai: UAE Ministry of Finance has issued a ministerial decision formally recognising Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority as a competent authority under the UAE’s corporate tax framework.
In a statement issued from Abu Dhabi, the ministry said Ministerial Decision No. 336 of 2025 amends the definition of “competent authority” set out in Ministerial Decision No. 229 of 2025, which governs qualifying and excluded activities under the corporate tax law.
The decision brings the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, established under Dubai Law No. 4 of 2022, within the list of recognised authorities for qualifying activities related to fund management services and wealth and investment management services.
The move aligns with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the taxation of corporations and businesses, which sets out the framework for determining taxable and qualifying income across sectors.
The Ministry of Finance said the decision aims to provide greater clarity and certainty within the UAE’s regulatory and tax environment, while supporting alignment between federal tax rules and emirate-level regulators.
It added that the update supports the UAE’s broader objective of strengthening its position as a global centre for financial and investment services, including emerging sectors such as virtual assets.