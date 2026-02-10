GOLD/FOREX
DIFC rolls out new VCC rules to expand investment structuring options

New rules aim to widen access to flexible investment structures within DIFC

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
The Regulations seek to significantly enhance investment structuring and asset management options for proprietary investment in DIFC.
Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre has enacted new regulations designed to broaden how investors structure and manage capital within its jurisdiction, strengthening the centre’s appeal to proprietary and sophisticated investment activity.

DIFC announced the introduction of Variable Capital Company regulations, a framework intended to enhance investment structuring and asset management options while reducing procedural friction for eligible investors.

The new regime allows Variable Capital Companies, or VCCs, to be established for proprietary investment without requiring authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, unless the structure undertakes regulated financial services activities. That distinction positions the VCC as a streamlined vehicle for investors seeking flexibility typically associated with collective investment structures, while operating under a lighter regulatory footprint.

The Variable Capital Company Regulations advance DIFC’s position as a global hub for sophisticated investment structures. The VCC regime also caters to a wide spectrum of applicants, supported by Corporate Service Providers to ensure strong compliance and operational integrity across the sector.
Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority

A structure built for flexibility

Under the regulations, a VCC may be set up as a standalone entity or as an umbrella structure with incorporated or segregated cells. This allows multiple investment strategies or asset pools to operate within a single corporate framework, while maintaining separation of assets and liabilities.

Share capital under a VCC is directly linked to net asset value, enabling shares to be issued or redeemed efficiently. Distributions are also more flexible, with VCCs permitted to make payments from capital based on net asset value, rather than being limited to accounting profits. This feature is expected to appeal to investors managing dynamic portfolios with frequent inflows and outflows.

Wider access following consultation

Eligibility for the VCC regime has been expanded following a public consultation process. Any applicant may now establish a VCC in DIFC, provided a Corporate Service Provider is appointed to handle administrative, compliance and regulatory liaison functions with the Registrar of Companies.

The requirement is intended to maintain governance standards where the VCC is formed by unregulated or non-DIFC entities. Exemptions apply to VCCs controlled by DIFC registered persons, authorised firms, government entities or publicly listed companies, which are not required to appoint a service provider.

Targeting complex portfolios

Asset segregation is a central feature of the model. By allowing incorporated or segregated cells, the structure supports different risk profiles within a single vehicle while ringfencing liabilities. Centralised oversight, meanwhile, allows for operational efficiency across the broader structure.

The framework is expected to attract family-owned businesses, high-value multi-asset holdings and complex proprietary portfolios, including secondary investment structures. For these investors, the appeal lies in consolidated management combined with greater structural optionality.

The Variable Capital Company regulations were enacted on February 9, 2026.

