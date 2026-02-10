The new regime allows Variable Capital Companies, or VCCs, to be established for proprietary investment without requiring authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, unless the structure undertakes regulated financial services activities. That distinction positions the VCC as a streamlined vehicle for investors seeking flexibility typically associated with collective investment structures, while operating under a lighter regulatory footprint.

Share capital under a VCC is directly linked to net asset value, enabling shares to be issued or redeemed efficiently. Distributions are also more flexible, with VCCs permitted to make payments from capital based on net asset value, rather than being limited to accounting profits. This feature is expected to appeal to investors managing dynamic portfolios with frequent inflows and outflows.

Under the regulations, a VCC may be set up as a standalone entity or as an umbrella structure with incorporated or segregated cells. This allows multiple investment strategies or asset pools to operate within a single corporate framework, while maintaining separation of assets and liabilities.

