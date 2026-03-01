DIFC confirms remote operations, Ramadan hours unchanged

DIFC urges community to follow official guidance amid regional tensions
The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority has issued guidance to its community in light of ongoing regional uncertainties, urging residents, businesses, and clients to follow official instructions issued by the Dubai and UAE Government.
Authorities advise individuals to remain indoors where possible, avoid windows, doors, and open areas, and for expatriates to consult the advisories of their home countries.
Businesses within DIFC are encouraged to continue business continuity plans and enable remote working where feasible.
DIFC Authority confirmed it will continue providing services, with employees initially working remotely from Monday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 4.
Normal Ramadan working hours remain in effect:
DIFC Authority: Monday to Thursday 9:00–15:00, Friday 9:00–12:00
DIFC Services: Monday to Thursday 9:00–14:00, Friday 9:00–11:00
The Authority said the situation is being closely monitored and further updates will be issued if arrangements change. For security concerns, residents and businesses can contact the DIFC Security Hotline at 050 285 5999.