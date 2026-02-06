“Structuring transactions to avoid the need for DFSA approval, such as staggering purchases into tranches that fall below percentage thresholds, does not absolve firms of their separate obligation to notify the DFSA of a potential change in Controllers,” he said.

Linning said the regulatory relationship depends on openness between firms and the authority. “The relationship between the DFSA and the firms it regulates is built on transparency,” he said, adding that potential changes of ownership must be disclosed even if they are structured in stages.

The firm took the view that notification was not required because the initial acquisition fell below the 10% threshold that would have triggered formal approval. The regulator rejected that interpretation, noting that the existence of an agreement outlining a path to control was sufficient to require disclosure.

The investigation also found that the Ark failed to notify the regulator about a proposed change in control. An agreement had been entered into under which an investor acquired a 9.5% stake, with the option to increase ownership to 90% once certain conditions were met.

