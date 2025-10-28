Abu Dhabi sets new fines of up to $54 million for major regulatory breaches

Under the new framework, fines have been restructured into a two-tier system. Tier 1 violations — covering less severe breaches — can result in penalties of up to $2,000, while Tier 2 offences carry much heavier fines, reaching $54 million, depending on the seriousness of the case.

The new Administrative Regulations 2025, now in effect, replace ADGM’s older licensing framework and establish a clearer system for investigations, penalties, and appeals. The move strengthens ADGM’s position as one of the region’s most transparent and well-regulated financial hubs.

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Registration Authority has introduced new rules that sharply increase fines for regulatory breaches — with penalties now reaching up to $54 million for the most serious violations.

In line with ADGM’s digital transformation, the new regulations allow notices, penalties, and appeals to be handled electronically — reducing delays and improving communication with registered firms.

The updated rules also give the authority faster and more flexible tools to handle violations. The CEO of the Registration Authority can now act immediately in urgent situations, while investigators have expanded powers to gather information and conclude cases more efficiently.

The Registration Authority also gains broader enforcement powers, including the ability to suspend, vary, or cancel licences, issue prohibition or disqualification orders, and publish public censures against repeat or serious offenders.

Officials said the new system ensures “procedural fairness, clarity, and accountability” while aligning ADGM with global regulatory standards. Businesses operating in the financial centre now have a transparent view of how contraventions are handled — from investigation to resolution.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.