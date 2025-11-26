32 teams participate in first Community Football League in Abu Dhabi

League will strengthening community engagement, promoting healthy living
Abu Dhabi: The inaugural Community Football League in Abu Dhabi has seen a participation of 32 teams at Active Al Maryah Island that will run until January 31, 2026.
With four matches played daily — totaling 20 matches per week over three months — the league promises a vibrant and energetic atmosphere that blends competition with strong community interaction.
The league, which is launched by Solutions+ supported by Mubadala, will strengthening community engagement, promoting healthy living, and inspiring youth to pursue sports and develop their athletic potential all in line with the UAE’s vision for a thriving sports ecosystem.
Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Head of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (a Solutions+ subsidiary), said: “We are proud to debut the first sports tournament under the Solutions+ banner—an initiative built to nurture young talent and expand community participation. With more than AED 80,000 in prize money, we aim to encourage teams to develop their abilities, embrace sportsmanship, and strengthen the culture of youth sports in the UAE. This league is more than a competition—it’s a platform for learning, growth, and national pride.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox