Diversify globally, access locally with HSBC UAE-domiciled funds

Why is now the right time for your company to expand its presence in the UAE?

It’s conventional wisdom that the UAE is one of the most dynamic wealth and investment hubs in the world. Over the past decade, we’ve watched the region evolve from being primarily a capital exporter to becoming a sophisticated allocator in its own right. Investors here are increasingly global in their outlook, analytical in their approach, and ambitious in their long‑term objectives.

Given the recent regulatory reforms designed to encourage global asset managers to establish domestic UAE funds and deepen local capital markets, for us, the timing was ideal. We already have a deep global network, strong investment capabilities across asset classes, and a long track record of managing portfolios for different client segments around the world. Bringing that expertise to the UAE in a more structured, locally relevant way felt like the natural next step.

HSBC is the oldest foreign bank in the Middle East, with a long history of building wealth and relationships in the UAE and the rest of the region. So, while there are many financial services companies and asset managers entering this market of late, we’ve always been here. And now we are bringing a world of opportunity with us.

What makes your new UAE-domiciled funds different from what’s already available in the market?

A few things stand out. First, these funds are locally domiciled, which means investors can access global markets through a structure that is fully aligned with UAE regulatory standards. That matters — it builds trust, transparency, and operational familiarity.

Second, the funds are powered by our global investment engine. Our global network is one of our greatest strengths. We have well-resourced teams who specialise in equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives strategies. We have investment professionals on the ground in major markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, Paris, London, New York, which gives us real‑time insights into economic trends, sector dynamics, and geopolitical developments. That information flows directly into our portfolio construction process and this cross‑border collaboration allows us to identify opportunities early and manage risk effectively.

UAE investors will now be able to tap into that entire ecosystem through vehicles designed specifically for their needs.

Finally, our UAE domiciled funds span a range of asset classes, risk profiles and investment themes, enabling investors to build diversified portfolios that reflect their goals, time horizons and risk appetite. I’d also like to point out that the fund range includes three Sharia-compliant products covering different asset classes. Globally, HSBC Asset Management is a leading provider of Sharia investment strategies and offers one of the largest Sharia-compliant product ranges globally in terms of both number of funds and assets under management.

How do you see local investor behaviour evolving in the UAE?

The sophistication level is rising quickly. Investors here are increasingly looking for global diversification, access to specialised asset classes and sustainable income and growth opportunities. We’re also seeing a shift towards more structured, research‑driven decision‑making. And there’s a growing appetite for products that combine global reach with local accessibility.

What role do you see the UAE playing in your firm’s global strategy?

We see the UAE as a global financial crossroads. It’s a gateway between the east and the west, a hub for wealth, and a magnet for talent. For us, establishing a stronger presence here is equally about serving local investors and integrating the UAE into our global network. We also see the UAE as a regional centre for client engagement, product development, and strategic partnerships.

Another important factor underpinning our strategy for this region is the deepening financial and economic ties between the Middle East and Asia. We believe the corridor between these two dynamic regions is rapidly becoming a key route for trade and investment and could potentially reshape the global economy in the coming years. Recent developments such as the Memorandum of Understanding between the securities regulators of Hong Kong and the UAE to expand cross-border market access for public funds is one example of this collaboration in action. Given our strong home base in Asia and newly reinforced commitment to the UAE and the Middle East, we believe we are uniquely positioned to unlock opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients in both regions.

Our mission here is simple: we’re here for the long term. We believe in the UAE, we respect the sophistication of its investors, and we’re committed to bringing world‑class investment solutions to the market.

These new funds are just the beginning. We look forward to building meaningful relationships, contributing to the growth of the local financial ecosystem, and helping investors access the best opportunities the world has to offer.