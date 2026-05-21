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UAE Ministry of Culture announces key features of Al Burda Award 2026

The initiative pushes artists to reimagine Islamic heritage through modern creativity

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE Ministry of Culture announces key features of Al Burda Award 2026

The Ministry of Culture announced key details of the 20th edition of ‘Al Burda Award’ – a leading cultural celebration of Islamic arts – during a media briefing held at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The briefing brough together senior officials, cultural leaders, and representatives from leading media outlets.

In her remarks, Shatha Al Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary for the National Identity and Arts Sector of the Ministry of Culture, highlighted the Al Burda Award’s journey since its inception in 2004, under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Al Mulla spoke about the initiative’s growth into a pioneering cultural platform that reflects the UAE’s position as a global hub for creativity and civilisational dialogue, while also underlining the significance of this year’s edition, as it coincides with the ‘Year of the Family.’

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Shatha Al Mulla said: “Over the span of 19 editions, the award has honoured more than 420 talented individuals from around the world and has played a pivotal role in showcasing poetry, calligraphy, and ornamentation as integral pillars of Islamic arts. This legacy reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to preserving Islamic cultural heritage and strengthening its presence on the global cultural landscape.”

She highlighted the Award’s steady growth in both participation and quality of submissions over the years, noting how the previous cycle attracted more than 1,300 artworks from 50 countries. These figures underscore the remarkable success of the previous editions and point to the aspirations guiding the upcoming 20thedition.

She also outlined the key features of the latest edition, noting how the 20th iteration brings transformative updates to both the award categories and artistic criteria to foster creative exploration while preserving the authenticity of Islamic arts. Notably, the award comprises three main categories – Arabic poetry, Arabic calligraphy, and ornamentation – which branch into multiple subcategories, including classical, nabati, and free verse poetry; traditional, contemporary, and typographic design; along with traditional and contemporary ornamentation.

A notable development in traditional calligraphy

The latest edition introduces a notable development in traditional calligraphy by combining the Rayhani and Jali Muhaqqaq styles, complemented by a new ornamental direction inspired by the Mamluk-period art. The initiative seeks to motivate artists to engage with Islamic heritage through modern, creative ways.

She also highlighted how the theme, ‘Family: Tranquillity and Compassion,’ aligns with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the ‘Year of the Family.’ The theme sheds light on the family’s central role in shaping national identity and its importance in building a cohesive society founded on mutual respect and shared responsibility, principles that resonate deeply with the objectives of Al Burda Award.

More significantly, Shatha Al Mulla revealed Indonesia as the ‘Guest of Honour’ for the 20th edition, in recognition of its rich and distinguished experience in Islamic arts, which reflects a unique fusion of Islamic culture and local traditions. Another key highlight is the launch of ‘Al Burda Grnat’ program, in collaboration with Nasheed artist Mustafa Atef, aimed at producing joint Nasheed works between the UAE and Indonesia, capturing their shared stories and values.

She further noted that this edition introduces enhancements to the registration and submission process, ensuring greater flexibility and accessibility for creative talents worldwide and supporting broader participation across the Award’s diverse categories.

The new updates aim to streamline the participant journey, from registration and submission to evaluation and final selection, allowing artists to focus on presenting works that reflect the richness and diversity of Islamic arts while showcasing their creative excellence.

Registrations for the 20th edition will be open until August 22, 2026, through the award’s official website. Submissions for the calligraphy and ornamentation categories will be accepted between August 23 and September 7, 2026.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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