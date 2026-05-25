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UAE-based Indian expats warned to prepare early for new ITR filing rules

Tax experts flag document checks, penalties and new tax forms from April 2026

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Indian government implemented new ITR forms by April 2026.
Indian government implemented new ITR forms by April 2026.

Dubai: Indian expatriates in the UAE are being urged to prepare documents early for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Financial Year 2025-26, as tax experts warn that delays could lead to penalties, refund issues and loss of tax benefits.

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The filing relates to Assessment Year 2026-27, with taxpayers expected to submit returns before the July 31, 2026 deadline to avoid late fees and compliance complications.

The filing season also comes ahead of wider changes to India’s tax documentation system from April 2026, when several commonly used income tax forms will be renumbered under the proposed Income-tax Rules, 2026.

Tax experts warned the transition could create confusion for overseas Indians unless documents and compliance records are organised well in advance, adding that many UAE-based Indians still underestimate the paperwork needed for Indian tax filings, especially those with investments, rental income or financial assets in India.

Documents to keep ready

“As the filing deadline approaches, taxpayers should begin organising financial documents early to ensure a smooth and timely filing process,” said Dixit Jain, Chartered Accountant and Director at The Tax Experts DMCC.

According to Jain, Indian expats should prepare:

  • Bank statements for NRO, NRE and resident accounts from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026

  • Rental agreements and rent receipts

  • Interest certificates for fixed deposits, FCNR deposits and bonds

  • Property ownership records and sale deeds

  • Capital gains reports for shares, mutual funds and property sales

  • Home loan interest certificates for Section 24 deductions

  • Investment proof under Sections 80C, 80D and NPS

  • Aadhaar, PAN, passport, visa and Emirates ID copies

  • Records of days spent in India during FY2025-26 and the previous four years

  • Details of unlisted shareholdings, if applicable

Tax consultants say delays often happen because taxpayers struggle to gather capital gains statements, rental records and overseas-linked financial documents close to the filing deadline.

New tax forms from April 2026

India’s tax compliance framework is also undergoing a major restructuring from April 2026 under the proposed Income-tax Rules, 2026, aimed at simplifying compliance and improving digital processing.

Several widely used forms are being renumbered:

  • Form 16 will become Form 130

  • Form 26AS will become Form 168

  • Forms 15G and 15H will become Form 121

  • Form 15CA for foreign remittances will become Form 145

  • Form 15CB will become Form 146

The proposed framework is intended to align tax reporting with automated systems such as Annual Information Statements (AIS), pre-filled returns and digital compliance platforms.

Tax professionals say expatriates with overseas income, remittances or foreign tax credit claims may need to pay closer attention to documentation requirements under the revised framework.

Draft rules released for consultation also propose additional reporting requirements for some non-residents, including Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), foreign remittance disclosures and enhanced verification procedures.

Why timely filing matters

Jain said timely filing remains important even for expats who believe no tax may be payable in India. “Many taxpayers only realise the importance of filing after missing refund claims or losing the ability to carry forward losses,” he reiterated earlier.

According to Jain, filing after July 31, 2026 could attract penalties of up to Rs5,000 under Indian tax rules. Tax experts also warn that excess Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) amounts can only be reclaimed through a properly filed return.

Losses from shares or mutual funds also cannot generally be carried forward unless reported within the filing deadline, which could affect future tax planning for investors actively trading Indian equities or funds.

Residency checks important

Tax professionals say residency calculations are becoming increasingly important for UAE-based Indians because Indian tax obligations can change depending on the number of days spent in India during a financial year.

Under Indian tax rules, residency status can influence how global income, foreign assets and overseas earnings are treated for taxation purposes.

Filed ITRs are also commonly required for home loans, visa applications, insurance claims and investment-related financial checks in India.

Experts advise taxpayers with property income, investments or complex cross-border finances to avoid waiting until the final weeks before the deadline, as document reconciliation and compliance checks can take time.

With millions of Indians living and working in the UAE, tax consultants expect another busy filing season as more expatriates seek guidance on changing compliance requirements and revised tax reporting systems.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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