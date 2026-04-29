Hundreds gather in Dubai to honour textile pioneer and philanthropist Vasu Shroff
Shroff's family and friends remembered him as a man who “lived life like a king” — not for wealth alone, but for the way he carried himself, with dignity and generosity.
His journey remains one of Dubai’s most remarkable stories. In 1952, he arrived in the UAE on a ship as a young man, paying just $1.50 for the journey.
Within months, he set up Regal Traders on October 31, 1952, on the banks of Dubai Creek — laying the foundation for what would become a multi-billion-dollar business empire.
From a modest salesman earning Rs100 a month in Meena Bazaar, Shroff’s rise mirrored Dubai’s own transformation — from a small trading hub to a global city.
Beyond business, Shroff was remembered for a simple belief: happiness comes from giving.
“He believed that the shortest path to happiness is in giving,” said Mohan Valrani, Shroff's close friend and the cofounder of the Al Shirawi Group. “When you think of happiness, joy, love and romance — that was him.”
Even at the height of his success, his friends and family said that he never sought personal favours. Instead, he used his influence to help others — often quietly.
His contributions to the Indian community in the UAE were significant. In 1961, he became the first Hindi and Physical Education teacher at The Indian High School in Dubai, helping build what would become one of the country’s most important educational institutions.
From supporting temples and schools to healthcare and welfare initiatives, his philanthropy began long before corporate social responsibility became common practice.
Consul General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, said, “What captures Mr Shroff best is what many of us called him — Dada. It is a word with deep meaning, because he was truly a guide and mentor to so many in the community."
“Every time he came to me, it was always on behalf of someone else. He wanted help for others. That was who he was.”
“He was a true nationalist, always thinking about the progress of the country and the well-being of the community. His contributions — from the textile industry to institutions like The Indian High School and India Club — stand as a lasting testimony to his work," he said.
Shroff’s legacy stretches far beyond the textile industry. He is widely credited as one of the early expats who helped shape modern Dubai.
He built Regal Traders into a leading name in fabrics, later expanding into multiple sectors under the Regal Group. At a time when Dubai had no electricity or running water, he worked through hardship, saving every fil and growing steadily.
Officials at the ceremony described him as a man who represented the very best of the Indian diaspora — someone who strengthened ties between India and the UAE through both business and community work.
Shroff's son and CEO of Regal Group of Companies, Raju Shroff, described his mentor as “a compassionate, joyful and devout person. He could joke with a 25-year-old one minute and become a wise old man the next”, adding: “He didn’t tell you how to live — he showed you.”
As the tributes made clear, Vasu Shroff did not just build a business — he built a legacy. A regal life, lived fully, and remembered by a city he helped shape.