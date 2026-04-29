Shroff's family and friends remembered him as a man who “lived life like a king” — not for wealth alone, but for the way he carried himself, with dignity and generosity.

His contributions to the Indian community in the UAE were significant. In 1961, he became the first Hindi and Physical Education teacher at The Indian High School in Dubai, helping build what would become one of the country’s most important educational institutions.

Even at the height of his success, his friends and family said that he never sought personal favours. Instead, he used his influence to help others — often quietly.

“He believed that the shortest path to happiness is in giving,” said Mohan Valrani, Shroff's close friend and the cofounder of the Al Shirawi Group. “When you think of happiness, joy, love and romance — that was him.”

“He was a true nationalist, always thinking about the progress of the country and the well-being of the community. His contributions — from the textile industry to institutions like The Indian High School and India Club — stand as a lasting testimony to his work," he said.

“Every time he came to me, it was always on behalf of someone else. He wanted help for others. That was who he was.”

Consul General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, said, “What captures Mr Shroff best is what many of us called him — Dada. It is a word with deep meaning, because he was truly a guide and mentor to so many in the community."

Shroff's son and CEO of Regal Group of Companies, Raju Shroff, described his mentor as “a compassionate, joyful and devout person. He could joke with a 25-year-old one minute and become a wise old man the next”, adding: “He didn’t tell you how to live — he showed you.”

Officials at the ceremony described him as a man who represented the very best of the Indian diaspora — someone who strengthened ties between India and the UAE through both business and community work.

He built Regal Traders into a leading name in fabrics, later expanding into multiple sectors under the Regal Group. At a time when Dubai had no electricity or running water, he worked through hardship, saving every fil and growing steadily.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.