Dubai: The passing of UAE business doyen Dr Ram Buxani on Sunday is being mourned as an irreparable loss to the country’s Indian community. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir and prominent Indian business leaders have paid heartfelt tributes to Buxani, who had lived in Dubai for over six decades. Throughout his illustrious career, Buxani became Chairman of Cosmos ITL Group and a highly respected figure in the UAE community.

The Ambassador said, “Whenever we met, the warmth, optimism, and passion he exuded always left me inspired. I pray to God to bestow eternal peace to the departed soul and may his family and friends find the strength to bear this sudden and irreplaceable loss.”

Sunjay Sudhir

“In his passing, the community has lost a guide, a role model and a mentor. Buxani has made the Indian community in the UAE proud. He will inspire generations of Indians who call the UAE home.” Sudhir said, “He was one of the most prominent Indians in the UAE, and his hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and service to the Indian community will always be remembered.”

'Ram was always full of ideas'

Dr Buxani was a role model for the business community. As the founder-chairman of the Overseas Indians Economic Forum in the UAE, Buxani’s involvement extended to institutions such as the India Club, Dubai, where he has been chairman since 2012.

Paras Shahdadpuri

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies, said, “Dr Buxani’s most untimely demise is shocking. It’s an irreparable loss to the entire community and diaspora. He was an iconic figure for all but specifically to the Sindhi community across the globe.”

Shahdadpuri met Dr Buxani in 1987, soon after he arrived in Dubai. “We talked about creating a representative body of Indian businessmen and professionals. Thus, the body Overseas Indians Economic Forum was born with him as Chairman,” said Shahdadpuri.

“I found Ram full of ideas. He was a versatile human being, a leader, and an astute businessman; he played a lead role in many dramas and plays full of life. In Ram, we lost a great personal friend and a sense of pride for the community,” he added.

One of Dr Buxani’s strongest attributes was bringing people together wherever he went, whether in business, community activity or philanthropy - Ashish Panjabi

Dr Buxani was also a stalwart of the electronics industry and a founder of TEG (The Electronics Group), an industry body for those who sell electronics, said Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky’s Electronics. He added, “One of Dr Buxani’s strongest attributes was bringing people together wherever he went, whether in business, community activity or philanthropy. He set an example for many aspiring leaders to do good in many facets of life. He will be dearly missed, but his lessons will live on.”

A great philanthropist

Dhananjay Datar Dr Buxani was a visionary leader and a well-known philanthropist, said Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Group of Supermarkets. “Not only was he a well-known business personality, he was also a great philanthropist. He was known for his sharp business understanding and the ability to overcome challenges very proactively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Gandhi, Regional Director EMEA for Korn Ferry, said, “Ram Buxani was an exceptional individual whose profound contributions to the business community and society at large, particularly through his leadership at Indian High School and Al Noor, leave an indelible mark.”

A thought leader and mentor to many, he tirelessly advocated for social contribution, embodying the essence of service and inspiration - Vijay Gandhi

He added, “A thought leader and mentor to many, he tirelessly advocated for social contribution, embodying the essence of service and inspiration. His legacy will continue to resonate, influencing generations to come.”