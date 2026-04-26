Veteran Indian businessman Vasu Shroff dies

Founder of Regal Group was prominent Indian businessman, pioneer of UAE’s textile trade
Dubai: Veteran Indian businessman Vasu Shroff has died, Gulf News can confirm. Shroff, who founded Regal Traders in 1952, died due to natural causes, company officials have confirmed. He was 85.
In a family statement, the Shroff family said: “With deep regret, we inform of the sad demise of our beloved father.” They added that prayers would be held for the departed soul.
The funeral is scheduled for April 27 at 4:30 pm at the New Sonapur Crematorium in Dubai. The family has requested privacy during this time, noting that the cremation will be attended by men only.
A pioneer of the UAE’s textile trade, Shroff was also a long-standing figure in the country’s business and community landscape.
Beyond business, he played a key role in community development — helping establish The Indian High School, supporting the India Club and other Indian institutions.
He has also contributed immensely to the development of Hindu temples in Dubai and funded schools, hospitals, and spiritual initiatives globally.
Condolences have poured in from friends and well-wishers following his demise.
Rajan Lall, a close family friend, has said, "I was like a godson to him. We have lost a legend. He even built a temple for me in Palm Jumeirah. He was saintly, a pillar for all of us. I’m still in shock. From supporting orphanages to building temples, he was always full of life.”
Writer, RJ and close friend Gaggan Mudgal said, "Vasu dada was one of the kindest souls I have ever met. He was a pillar of support for the Indian diaspora and beyond in this region. I am so grateful that I shared a bond with him. He never missed a chance to attend my plays, always checking in to see if I needed anything."
He added, "Just recently, I visited his office and saw the stream of people who came to him all day; no one ever left empty-handed. What a beautiful, generous soul. This is truly a huge loss."