Arriving in 1952 as a teenager on a ship from Bombay (now Mumbai), Shroff stepped into a city that was little more than a trading outpost. “Every fil mattered,” he would later say, recalling a time when water was scarce, electricity non-existent, and daily life shaped by simplicity and surviva l.

Dubai in the 1950s, he often said, felt like a village. “There was no electricity. Water was scarce and delivered by donkeys. Houses were small. I don’t know how we spent our time, but life was simple and easy,” he recalled. “Today, there are modern amenities, but also stress. I miss the old days,” he had told Gulf News in an earlier interview.

Success did not come easily. “The real success came much later — mostly after the UAE became a federation,” Shroff said in an earlier interview. “Before that, life was simple, but difficult.”

His contributions extended across community institutions — from the India Club to temples, cremation grounds and charitable initiatives in both the UAE and India. Through the Regal Group, he supported schools, hospitals, old-age homes and facilities for children with special needs.

“The school began with just nine students,” he once said. “I would teach in the morning, then go and open my shop. I even cleaned the shop myself to save money.”

He was instrumental in building the Indian community in Dubai at a time when expatriate life was uncertain and infrastructure limited. In 1961, he helped establish The Indian High School, where he also served as its first Hindi and Physical Education teacher.

“The passing of Dada Vasu Shroff marks the end of an era for the Indian community in the UAE,” said Siddharth Balachandran of the Indian Business & Professional Council. “He was not just a business leader, but a moral compass and guiding light for generations.”

Friends and associates described him as a guiding force. “Vasu has been an incredible friend for many years. He did so much for the community,” Faizal Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman of KEF Holdings. “This is a deep loss not just for the UAE, but for India as well. He played an instrumental role in shaping the Indian community here.”

Shroff himself often credited Dubai’s leadership for enabling his journey. Over the decades, Shroff’s life came to symbolise the enduring ties between India and the UAE. Honoured with India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and among the first to receive the UAE’s long-term Golden Visa, his contributions were recognised at the highest levels.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.