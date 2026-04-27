From ship to success, Vasu Shroff shaped Dubai’s Indian community
Dubai: Vasu Shroff was more than a textile magnate — he was a doyen of the Indian community in Dubai, a man whose life story closely mirrored the transformation of the emirate itself.
Arriving in 1952 as a teenager on a ship from Bombay (now Mumbai), Shroff stepped into a city that was little more than a trading outpost. “Every fil mattered,” he would later say, recalling a time when water was scarce, electricity non-existent, and daily life shaped by simplicity and survival.
His journey began in 1952, when a young Shroff boarded a ship from Bombay (now Mumbai) to Sharjah, paying $1.50 for a deck-class ticket. “Every fil mattered,” he would later recall. “Life was hard in Dubai and saving every fil was critical.”
Within months of arriving, he joined his family’s modest textile shop in Meena Bazaar as a salesman earning Rs100 a month — money he saved almost entirely.
Later that year, on October 31, 1952, he established Regal Traders on the banks of Dubai Creek, laying the foundation for what would become the Regal Group.
Success did not come easily. “The real success came much later — mostly after the UAE became a federation,” Shroff said in an earlier interview. “Before that, life was simple, but difficult.”
Dubai in the 1950s, he often said, felt like a village. “There was no electricity. Water was scarce and delivered by donkeys. Houses were small. I don’t know how we spent our time, but life was simple and easy,” he recalled. “Today, there are modern amenities, but also stress. I miss the old days,” he had told Gulf News in an earlier interview.
From those humble beginnings, Shroff built a multi-billion-dirham business empire spanning textiles, technology, investments and sports innovation. Yet, for many, his greatest legacy lies beyond business.
He was instrumental in building the Indian community in Dubai at a time when expatriate life was uncertain and infrastructure limited. In 1961, he helped establish The Indian High School, where he also served as its first Hindi and Physical Education teacher.
“The school began with just nine students,” he once said. “I would teach in the morning, then go and open my shop. I even cleaned the shop myself to save money.”
His contributions extended across community institutions — from the India Club to temples, cremation grounds and charitable initiatives in both the UAE and India. Through the Regal Group, he supported schools, hospitals, old-age homes and facilities for children with special needs.
Friends and associates described him as a guiding force. “Vasu has been an incredible friend for many years. He did so much for the community,” Faizal Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman of KEF Holdings. “This is a deep loss not just for the UAE, but for India as well. He played an instrumental role in shaping the Indian community here.”
Another tribute described him as “a pillar of strength” whose generosity touched countless lives — from supporting orphanages to building temples.
“The passing of Dada Vasu Shroff marks the end of an era for the Indian community in the UAE,” said Siddharth Balachandran of the Indian Business & Professional Council. “He was not just a business leader, but a moral compass and guiding light for generations.”
Echoing the sentiment, Sunil Sinha said: “His legacy goes far beyond business — it lives on in the institutions he strengthened, the lives he touched, and the ideas he championed.”
For many, Shroff represented a rare blend of enterprise and empathy. Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi described him as “a visionary who consistently worked towards meaningful social impact,” noting his support for causes ranging from sustainable crematoriums to cultural preservation and animal welfare.
In later years, Shroff increasingly turned towards philanthropy and philosophy — championing initiatives that promoted community harmony, cultural continuity and social good. From supporting traditional arts to envisioning platforms that brought communities together, his work reflected a deep sense of purpose.
Shroff himself often credited Dubai’s leadership for enabling his journey. Over the decades, Shroff’s life came to symbolise the enduring ties between India and the UAE. Honoured with India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and among the first to receive the UAE’s long-term Golden Visa, his contributions were recognised at the highest levels.
Yet, despite his success, Shroff remained grounded. “It is not just about business,” his family once said. “It is about values, faith, and giving back.”
In many ways, his story mirrors Dubai’s own — built on resilience, risk and relentless ambition. With his passing, the city loses not just a businessman, but a builder of communities and a custodian of values.
Shroff's final rites were held at the Sanatan Funeral Services, New Sonapur, on Monday. A celebration of his remarkable life and legacy will be held on Wednesday, April 29, from 5 to 7 pm at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.