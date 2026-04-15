CBSE class 10 results declared: Here’s how to check scores

Students can check their results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in - as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

Meanwhile, educators in the UAE are urging families not to read too much into the provisional figures. In a first for the board, no hard-copy mark sheets will be issued. This change applies not just to the UAE or the Gulf but to CBSE students worldwide.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.