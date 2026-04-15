CBSE class 10 results declared: Here’s how to check scores

More than 13,600 students in UAE schools took the crucial exams this year
India’s Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 board examination 2026 (Session 1) results on Wednesday.
Students can check their results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in - as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker.
More than 13,600 students in UAE schools took the crucial exams this year.
Meanwhile, educators in the UAE are urging families not to read too much into the provisional figures. In a first for the board, no hard-copy mark sheets will be issued. This change applies not just to the UAE or the Gulf but to CBSE students worldwide.