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CBSE class 10 results declared: Here’s how to check scores

More than 13,600 students in UAE schools took the crucial exams this year

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
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File photo of grade 10 students going for their first CBSE board examination at Delhi Private School centre.
File photo of grade 10 students going for their first CBSE board examination at Delhi Private School centre.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 board examination 2026 (Session 1) results on Wednesday.

Students can check their results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in - as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

More than 13,600 students in UAE schools took the crucial exams this year.

Meanwhile, educators in the UAE are urging families not to read too much into the provisional figures. In a first for the board, no hard-copy mark sheets will be issued. This change applies not just to the UAE or the Gulf but to CBSE students worldwide.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
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