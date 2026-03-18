CBSE announces special assessment scheme for Class 10 students in UAE, Middle East

Class 12 assessment scheme to be communicated separately, Board says
Dubai: India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced a special assessment scheme for declaring Class 10 results across Middle East countries, after several Board examinations were cancelled due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.
The Board had scrapped the Class 10 main examinations on March 5, 2026, after a critical review of the situation in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Examinations scheduled between February 17 and February 28, 2026 were conducted successfully. During this window, students completed 44 papers in total — six academic subjects including Mathematics, English and Science, 16 language papers, and 22 skill-based subjects.
The Board has now laid out a clear, category-wise formula for how results will be calculated depending on how many exams each student managed to sit.
CBSE said the results of Middle East students will be declared along with rest of the students. “Students will be allowed to improve their performance in second Board examinations as per policy," the Board clarified.
Students who appeared in all examinations will have their results declared based on their actual performance.
Those who sat four examinations will have their missing subject marks calculated using the average of their best three subjects among those already taken.
Students who appeared in only three examinations will have remaining subjects assessed based on the average of their best two performing subjects.
For the small number of students who appeared in just two examinations, results will be declared using the average of those two subjects for all remaining papers.
Students from 2025 or earlier who were registered for up to two subjects fall under a separate provision.
If they appeared in one or two of their registered exams, results will be declared based on their actual performance.
If any examination remains incomplete, they will be given an opportunity to appear in the second board examinations.
Students from these countries who shifted their exam centre to another country will have their results declared based on their actual performance at that centre.
Internal assessment, a year-long process already completed by schools, will be taken as uploaded by the respective institutions and will remain unchanged.
CBSE said the result prepared using assessment scheme will be final. “No special examination will be conducted in any circumstances except the examinations conducted by CBSE as per its declared policy.”
The Board said the decision of the Competent Authority of the Board shall be final.
It clarified that Class 12 assessment scheme will be communicated separately once decided.