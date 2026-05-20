CBSE re-evaluation portal glitches leave Class 12 students in lurch

"Several students have to learn continuously without any breaks for 16 months. Typically, they would receive vacations after their March exams. But after Grade 12, soon after, they had to appear for their JEE and other college admission entrance exams. Now, CBSE has scheduled improvement exams for June 15 and July 15, meaning they would be under relentless strain for 16 months straight. This is truly the most unlucky batch. They have endured a war, the glitches of the CBSE, and countless other traumas," she added.