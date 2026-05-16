Relief for UAE students: Exemptions clarified for overseas and special needs students
Dubai: CBSE has introduced a major update to its language policy for Classes 9 and 10, starting from the 2026–27 academic year, a change that will impact Indian students in CBSE schools across the UAE.
From July 1, 2026, students entering Class 9 will study three languages under a new R1, R2 and R3 structure, with at least two required to be native Indian languages.
The move is aimed at strengthening multilingual learning and is aligned with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.
CBSE clarified that certain exemptions and relaxations would apply under the new framework, including for CBSE schools located outside India — a category that includes many Indian curriculum schools in the UAE.
The board also said Children with Special Needs (CwSN) would continue to receive relaxations under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, including exemptions from second or third language requirements where applicable.
Foreign students returning to India from overseas schools may also be considered for case-by-case exemptions from the rule requiring two native Indian languages.
Overseas CBSE schools: Eligible for exemptions
Foreign-return students: Case-by-case language exemption from Indian language rule
CwSN: Relaxations under RPwD Act, including possible language exemption
CBSE said the revised language framework is designed to encourage “joyful and meaningful language learning” rather than add academic stress. The board emphasised that no student would be disadvantaged during the transition and clarified that there will be no external Class 10 Board examination for the third language.
Instead, the third language (R3) will be assessed entirely through internal school-based evaluation. While passing the subject remains mandatory, CBSE confirmed that students will still be eligible to appear for the Class 10 Board examinations regardless of their performance in R3.
To further ease academic pressure, CBSE reiterated that no Board examination will be conducted for the third language at the Class 10 level. The performance will be recorded in the final certificate, but assessment will remain internal.
The board is expected to soon release sample question papers and internal assessment rubrics, along with detailed implementation guidelines for schools by June 15, 2026.
Students may still opt for foreign languages, but only if the other two chosen languages are native Indian languages. Foreign languages can also be studied as an optional fourth language.
CBSE has asked schools to update their third-language offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30, 2026.
The board acknowledged that schools could face difficulties arranging qualified teachers for different Indian languages during the transition period.
To address this, CBSE has permitted interim measures such as:
Inter-school teacher sharing through Sahodaya clusters
Hybrid and online teaching support
Hiring retired language teachers
Appointing qualified postgraduate instructors
CBSE also said textbooks for 19 scheduled Indian languages would be supplied before July 1, 2026.
Until dedicated textbooks for the third language are introduced, Class 9 students will use Class 6-level textbooks for the selected language during the 2026-27 academic year.
Schools have also been encouraged to use supplementary regional literary material, including poems, short stories and fiction, to support language learning.
Detailed teaching guidelines are expected to be issued by CBSE before June 15, 2026.
From July 1, 2026, Class IX students must study three languages (R1, R2, R3)
At least two languages must be native Indian languages
Foreign language allowed only as third language (if first two are Indian languages) or as an optional fourth language
Children with Special Needs (CwSN): Relaxations under RPwD Act, 2016, including possible exemption from second/third language
CBSE schools outside India (including UAE): Eligible for applicable exemptions under the policy
Foreign-return students: Case-by-case exemption from the requirement of two native Indian languages
No Board examination for R3 at Class X level
Evaluation will be fully internal and school-based
R3 performance will be reflected in the CBSE certificate
Students will not be barred from Class X Board exams due to R3 results
CBSE to release sample papers and internal assessment rubrics soon
Schools advised to follow NCF-SE 2023 learning outcomes and competencies
Around 75–80% overlap in language skills between middle and secondary stages
Until new textbooks are introduced, Class VI R3 textbooks (2026–27) to be used for Class IX
Learning to be supplemented with local/state literature (poems, stories, nonfiction)
CBSE to issue detailed guidelines on supplementary material by June 15, 2026
Textbooks for 19 scheduled languages to be supplied before July 1
Remaining languages may use SCERT/state resources
Schools may adopt flexible staffing models, including shared teachers, retired faculty, hybrid learning, and trained postgraduates