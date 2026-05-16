CBSE Class 12 evaluation row: Board explains on-screen marking, allows alternative answers

CBSE explains on-screen marking, promises no disadvantage for valid alternative answers
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a message to Class 12 students on social media, addressing growing concerns over results and the recently reintroduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system.
The board said it is aware of anxiety among students on social media regarding marks and clarified that the OSM mechanism is designed to ensure uniform and fair evaluation, strictly aligned with the CBSE marking scheme prepared by experienced teachers.
CBSE added that the system also accommodates alternative answering methods to ensure students are not disadvantaged for using different but valid approaches.
The board reiterated that students who are dissatisfied with their results have access to formal processes including verification of marks, access to evaluated answer sheets, and re-evaluation options.
It also highlighted available support channels, including tele-counselling services on 1800-11-8004 and email support at resultcbse2026@gmail.com for students experiencing anxiety or uncertainty.
CBSE urged students and parents to rely on official communication channels for clarification and support, stressing that “every concern deserves attention” and no student is alone in the process.