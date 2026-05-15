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CBSE Class 12 exam results row: Board responds on fairness of evaluation system

Board says On-Screen Marking cuts errors, standardises evaluation across India

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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CBSE defends digital marking, stresses transparency and fairness in Class 12 results
CBSE defends digital marking, stresses transparency and fairness in Class 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reaffirmed its commitment to a fair, transparent and consistent evaluation system following social media discussions around Class 12 results and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) method.

The Board said the OSM system was introduced to improve transparency and standardise evaluation across subjects and regions. It enables stepwise marking, reduces manual errors and aims to ensure objective assessment of answer scripts.

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CBSE added that the digital system is part of its wider effort to modernise examination processes and maintain consistency in marking practices nationwide.

Re-evaluation and review options available

The Board also highlighted that students continue to have access to post-result processes, including obtaining copies of evaluated answer books and requesting corrective action if discrepancies are found.

These mechanisms, CBSE said, are intended to strengthen accountability and ensure fairness in assessment outcomes.

CBSE reiterated that its evaluation framework is designed to remain fair, structured and equitable, with safeguards to address grievances through prescribed procedures.

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