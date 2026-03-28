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CBSE Class 12 evaluation in UAE, Middle East: What students must know about how marks will be calculated

All you need to know: How CBSE will calculate marks, schools’ role, and result declaration

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Class 12 update: CBSE’s new evaluation policy explained for UAE and Middle East students
Class 12 update: CBSE’s new evaluation policy explained for UAE and Middle East students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an alternative assessment policy for Class 12 students in West Asian countries, including the UAE, after board exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, could not be held due to extraordinary circumstances. The new scheme aims to ensure fairness, transparency, and maintain academic integrity for students studying abroad.

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CBSE, known for its structured curriculum and standardised examinations, conducts key assessments such as the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, shaping the academic journey of millions of students each year—including a significant number in the UAE.

From evaluation patterns and exam schedules to syllabus updates and grading systems, understanding CBSE’s framework is essential for students, parents, and educators in the region. This guide covers everything UAE-based students need to know about CBSE, including marks calculation, exam categories, and the latest updates for the current academic session.

Why were exams cancelled?

  • Exams were cancelled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

  • CBSE prioritised student safety and academic continuity.

  • Exams held earlier in February 2026 remain valid and will be included in final results.

Which subjects are affected?

  • Academic: 17 subjects including History, Political Science, Economics, Maths, Biology, English, Hindi.

  • Skill-based: 10 subjects including IT, Banking, Marketing, AI, Data Science, Yoga.

  • Total: 27 subjects

How will CBSE calculate marks?

Student categories:

  • Appeared in all subjects

  • Appeared in some subjects

  • Appeared in no subjects

  • Compartment candidates from previous years

Calculation approach:

  • Results combine exam performance (where available) and school-based assessments to ensure fairness, reliability, and transparency.

Breakdown by student category:

  1. Students who appeared in all subjects

    • Results based on exams conducted before cancellation.

  2. Students who appeared in some subjects

    • Missing exams assessed using school-based assessments (quarterly, half-yearly, pre-board).

    • Practical/internal assessment marks already uploaded are retained.

  3. Students who appeared in no exams

    • Entirely assessed on school-based performance.

    • May take exams later; marks will be final.

  4. Compartment / single-subject students

    • Can appear in supplementary exams in July 2026.

Theory marks breakdown

  • 80 or 70 marks subjects: Best scores from quarterly, half-yearly, or pre-board exams considered.

  • 60, 50, or 30 marks subjects: Marks from the final pre-board exam used; if absent, earlier pre-board scores considered.

Practical/internal assessment

  • Marks already awarded by schools are retained.

  • Distribution varies by subject: 80:20, 70:30, 60:40, 50:50 (theory:practical).

What role will schools play?

  • Upload marks between April 6–13 via the CBSE online platform.

  • Maintain all records securely for verification.

  • No corrections allowed after submission; CBSE may audit submissions and take action in case of discrepancies.

When will schools upload marks?

Upload window:

  • Start: April 6, 2026

  • End: April 13, 2026

  • Once submitted, no corrections allowed.

Process and rules:

  • Marks submitted via CBSE online platform.

  • Schools must safely maintain all records for verification.

  • CBSE may audit submissions to ensure fairness.

  • Unfair practices can lead to action against scho

When will results be declared?

  • Results follow CBSE rules, with students not meeting qualifying criteria placed in Compartment or Essential Repeat categories.

  • Supplementary exams will be held in July 2026.

How does this policy ensure fairness?

  • Balances fairness, reliability, and transparency.

  • Ensures students in affected countries are not academically disadvantaged while maintaining credibility.

Are there opportunities for re-evaluation or corrections?

  • Schools cannot change marks once submitted.

  • After results, students can request photocopy or re-evaluation.

  • Supplementary exams are available for students needing another attempt.

Student impact:

  • Results follow a uniform mechanism across West Asia and Gulf countries.

  • Students failing to meet criteria are placed in compartment/essential repeat categories with future exams available.

  • Policy ensures academic fairness and credibility amid disruptions.

Class 12 alternative assessment: Key questions

When will schools upload marks?

  • Between April 6 and April 13, 2026.

Can schools correct marks after submission?

  • No, once uploaded, marks cannot be changed.

How will students with no exams be assessed?

  • Entirely through school-based evaluations.

  • May be allowed to take exams later; marks will be final.

What about compartment or single-subject students?

  • Can appear in supplementary exams in July 2026.

How will results be declared?

  • As per CBSE rules, using a uniform mechanism.

  • Students failing to meet criteria are placed in compartment category.

  • Photocopy and re-evaluation options available.

  • CBSE decisions are final.

What are schools required to do?

  • Maintain records safely for verification.

  • Ensure accuracy and transparency, as CBSE may audit submissions.

Key points to note

  • Ensures students are not academically disadvantaged despite exam disruptions.

  • Balances fairness, reliability, validity, and transparency.

  • Provides clarity and uniformity for students across West Asia and Gulf countries.

CBSE’s alternative assessment ensures fair, transparent results for Class 12 students in West Asia, combining exam and school-based scores, with opportunities for supplementary exams to avoid academic disadvantage.

Related Topics:
CBSEEducationUAE schools

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