CBSE Class 12 evaluation in UAE, Middle East: What students must know about how marks will be calculated

All you need to know: How CBSE will calculate marks, schools’ role, and result declaration
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an alternative assessment policy for Class 12 students in West Asian countries, including the UAE, after board exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, could not be held due to extraordinary circumstances. The new scheme aims to ensure fairness, transparency, and maintain academic integrity for students studying abroad.
CBSE, known for its structured curriculum and standardised examinations, conducts key assessments such as the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, shaping the academic journey of millions of students each year—including a significant number in the UAE.
From evaluation patterns and exam schedules to syllabus updates and grading systems, understanding CBSE’s framework is essential for students, parents, and educators in the region. This guide covers everything UAE-based students need to know about CBSE, including marks calculation, exam categories, and the latest updates for the current academic session.
Exams were cancelled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
CBSE prioritised student safety and academic continuity.
Exams held earlier in February 2026 remain valid and will be included in final results.
Academic: 17 subjects including History, Political Science, Economics, Maths, Biology, English, Hindi.
Skill-based: 10 subjects including IT, Banking, Marketing, AI, Data Science, Yoga.
Total: 27 subjects
Appeared in all subjects
Appeared in some subjects
Appeared in no subjects
Compartment candidates from previous years
Results combine exam performance (where available) and school-based assessments to ensure fairness, reliability, and transparency.
Students who appeared in all subjects
Results based on exams conducted before cancellation.
Students who appeared in some subjects
Missing exams assessed using school-based assessments (quarterly, half-yearly, pre-board).
Practical/internal assessment marks already uploaded are retained.
Students who appeared in no exams
Entirely assessed on school-based performance.
May take exams later; marks will be final.
Compartment / single-subject students
Can appear in supplementary exams in July 2026.
80 or 70 marks subjects: Best scores from quarterly, half-yearly, or pre-board exams considered.
60, 50, or 30 marks subjects: Marks from the final pre-board exam used; if absent, earlier pre-board scores considered.
Marks already awarded by schools are retained.
Distribution varies by subject: 80:20, 70:30, 60:40, 50:50 (theory:practical).
Upload marks between April 6–13 via the CBSE online platform.
Maintain all records securely for verification.
No corrections allowed after submission; CBSE may audit submissions and take action in case of discrepancies.
Upload window:
Start: April 6, 2026
End: April 13, 2026
Once submitted, no corrections allowed.
Process and rules:
Marks submitted via CBSE online platform.
Schools must safely maintain all records for verification.
CBSE may audit submissions to ensure fairness.
Unfair practices can lead to action against scho
Results follow CBSE rules, with students not meeting qualifying criteria placed in Compartment or Essential Repeat categories.
Supplementary exams will be held in July 2026.
Balances fairness, reliability, and transparency.
Ensures students in affected countries are not academically disadvantaged while maintaining credibility.
Schools cannot change marks once submitted.
After results, students can request photocopy or re-evaluation.
Supplementary exams are available for students needing another attempt.
Results follow a uniform mechanism across West Asia and Gulf countries.
Students failing to meet criteria are placed in compartment/essential repeat categories with future exams available.
Policy ensures academic fairness and credibility amid disruptions.
Between April 6 and April 13, 2026.
No, once uploaded, marks cannot be changed.
Entirely through school-based evaluations.
May be allowed to take exams later; marks will be final.
Can appear in supplementary exams in July 2026.
As per CBSE rules, using a uniform mechanism.
Students failing to meet criteria are placed in compartment category.
Photocopy and re-evaluation options available.
CBSE decisions are final.
Maintain records safely for verification.
Ensure accuracy and transparency, as CBSE may audit submissions.
Ensures students are not academically disadvantaged despite exam disruptions.
Balances fairness, reliability, validity, and transparency.
Provides clarity and uniformity for students across West Asia and Gulf countries.
CBSE’s alternative assessment ensures fair, transparent results for Class 12 students in West Asia, combining exam and school-based scores, with opportunities for supplementary exams to avoid academic disadvantage.