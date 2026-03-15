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CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams for UAE and Middle East

UAE students among those affected as CBSE cancels Class 12 exams

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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All Class XII exams from 16 March to 10 April 2026 cancelled
All Class XII exams from 16 March to 10 April 2026 cancelled
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the cancellation of Class XII board examinations for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The decision follows a review of the feasibility of conducting exams in these countries, taking into account inputs from schools and authorities in the affected regions. All examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 10 2026 are cancelled, including exams that were earlier postponed.

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The mode of declaration of results for affected students will be announced separately. CBSE has circulated the decision to Indian embassies and consulates across the Middle East, as well as to relevant regional offices.

In a statement, CBSE said the decision prioritises the safety and well-being of students while maintaining academic standards. Details on results and evaluation will be announced in due course, said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

The Board had already cancelled all Class 10 examinations in the Middle East scheduled from 2 to 11 March and had postponed multiple Class 12 papers since 2 March, affecting students in the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

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