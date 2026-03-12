GOLD/FOREX
CBSE refutes online circular claiming Class XII exam rescheduling in UAE

Students and schools are urged to rely only on official CBSE communications

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that a circular circulating online, claiming that Class XII English exams in the Middle East have been rescheduled, is fake.

The false message, which listed Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and attributed the notice to Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, has no official validity.

In an official alert on Twitter, CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) stated:

“Important Alert!! This is a fake circular.”

Students and schools are urged to rely only on official CBSE communications for exam schedules and updates, and to disregard any unofficial messages.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
