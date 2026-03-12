Students and schools are urged to rely only on official CBSE communications
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that a circular circulating online, claiming that Class XII English exams in the Middle East have been rescheduled, is fake.
The false message, which listed Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and attributed the notice to Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, has no official validity.
In an official alert on Twitter, CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) stated:
“Important Alert!! This is a fake circular.”
Students and schools are urged to rely only on official CBSE communications for exam schedules and updates, and to disregard any unofficial messages.