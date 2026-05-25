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CBSE again extends Class 12 answer copy request deadline amid portal issues

Students get extra day to apply for CBSE Class 12 evaluated answer sheets

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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New May 25 midnight cutoff for Class 12 scanned copies amid portal issues
New May 25 midnight cutoff for Class 12 scanned copies amid portal issues
Gulf News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for students to request scanned copies of their evaluated answer books for the Class 12 Board Examinations 2026.

The move follows its earlier circular dated May 22, 2026, aimed at giving candidates additional time to apply.

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As per the update, the original deadline of May 24 has now been extended to midnight on May 25, 2026. Students have been advised to complete their applications within the revised timeline, while all other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

Deadline extended for students

  • Original last date: May 24, 2026

  • New deadline: May 25, 2026 (midnight)

  • Extension aims to give students more time amid system disruptions

CBSE also said the schedule for re-evaluation requests will be announced soon, adding that the portal will remain open for at least two days after the last scanned answer book is made available.

Technical glitches disrupt online process

The issue emerged after CBSE introduced an on-screen marking and post-result process, with several students reporting that money was deducted but applications remained incomplete.

In response, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur to assist CBSE in fixing the portal and ensuring a smooth system.

Refunds and corrective measures

CBSE has also confirmed refunds for affected students, stating that excess payments will be returned to the original payment method, while those who paid less will be notified separately. Scanned copies will still be issued in all cases without requiring fresh applications.

  • CBSE to refund excess amounts to original payment methods

  • Students who paid less will be informed separately for balance payment

  • Scanned copies will be issued without requiring fresh applications

Wider review underway

Earlier, Pradhan also spoke to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with public sector banks including the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank roped in to strengthen the payment gateway infrastructure.

The ministry has sought a detailed report on the glitches, including server downtime and operational lapses, as scrutiny over the process intensifies.

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