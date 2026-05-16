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CBSE mandates three languages for Classes 9 and 10 from July 1: What students need to know

Third language to be assessed internally, no Class 10 board exam from 2026-27

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Third language to have no Class 10 board exam, but passing still mandatory
Third language to have no Class 10 board exam, but passing still mandatory
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New Delhi: In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students of Classes 9 and 10 will study three languages from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the revised structure, students will study three languages, labelled R1, R2 and R3. CBSE has mandated that at least two of these must be Indian languages, with the aim of strengthening multilingual education in schools. The board also clarified that R2 must be different from R1, while R3 must be distinct from both.

Circular issued outlining implementation

In a circular, CBSE reiterated that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages, in alignment with NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The circular stated: “Effective July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages.”

No board exam for third language

To ease academic pressure, CBSE has clarified that the third language (R3) will not have an external board examination in Class 10. However, internal assessment will be mandatory, and passing the subject will be required for certification.

Marks for the third language will be recorded on final certificates through internal evaluation. Exemptions will apply to Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and foreign-return students.

What exactly is changing

  • Students in Classes 9 and 10 will now study three languages, referred to as R1, R2 and R3.

  • At least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages.

  • The reform aligns with NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

  • The move aims to strengthen multilingual education under the broader school curriculum framework.

Use of existing textbooks for transition

Until new materials are developed, schools will use Class 6-level textbooks for the third language in Classes 9 and 10. CBSE has also encouraged use of supplementary content such as poems, short stories and regional literature.

Teacher support measures announced

To address possible teacher shortages, CBSE has allowed schools to adopt flexible arrangements, including teacher sharing through Sahodaya clusters, hybrid learning models, hiring retired language teachers and appointing qualified postgraduate instructors.

Implementation timeline

The revised language policy will come into effect from July 1, 2026. CBSE said detailed teaching guidelines and supplementary instructions will be issued before June 15, 2026.

Related Topics:
CBSEindiaEducation

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