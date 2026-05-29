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CBSE postpones answer book verification, re-evaluation portal to June 1

Board says delay aimed at ensuring a transparent and glitch-free process

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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CBSE shifts post-result services portal launch to June 1 for smoother access
CBSE shifts post-result services portal launch to June 1 for smoother access
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the launch of its portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books for the 2026 board examinations. The portal will now become operational from June 1, the board announced.

CBSE said the decision was taken to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students seeking post-result services through the Post-Result Activities portal.

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Portal launch delayed

In a statement, the board said the additional time would help maintain the highest standards and protocols of evaluation.

"To ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from June 1, 2026," CBSE said.

Support channels for students

Students seeking clarification on the process can contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline on 1800 11 8004 or email their queries to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

Class 12 answer book deadline extended

The announcement comes after CBSE extended the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

The deadline, originally set for May 24, was extended until midnight on May 25, giving students additional time to submit their requests through the official portal.

Re-evaluation schedule awaited

CBSE said the dates for accepting re-evaluation requests will be announced separately.

The board reiterated that the re-evaluation portal will remain open for at least two days after the final scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants, ensuring sufficient time for students to complete the process.

All other terms and conditions related to obtaining scanned copies of answer books remain unchanged, the board added.

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