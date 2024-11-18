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NRIs in UAE: Soon, your Aadhaar won't enough to get a PAN card in India

Extra documents needed for PAN card applications as Aadhaar-only route ends April 1

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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NRIs in UAE: Soon, your Aadhaar won't enough to get a PAN card in India
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Dubai: Indian nationals living in the UAE who plan to apply for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN) card or update an existing one will face stricter documentation requirements from April 1, 2026.

The changes are part of updates to India’s income tax rules aimed at tightening identity verification and reducing mismatches.

Until March 31, applicants can still use the simplified Aadhaar-only route. After that, Aadhaar alone will no longer be sufficient for PAN applications or updates, requiring additional supporting documents.

PAN-Aadhaar rules tighten

The move follows years of efforts by the Income Tax Department to link PAN with Aadhaar to curb duplication and improve tax compliance. Linking the two has already been made mandatory for most taxpayers, with unlinked PANs rendered inoperative for financial use in recent years.

The Aadhaar-only application route was introduced to simplify issuance and expand access. However, authorities have flagged risks around data accuracy and identity mismatches when applications rely on a single document, prompting a shift toward stricter multi-document verification.

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Aadhaar-only route ends

The most significant change is the removal of the Aadhaar-only application process. This route, introduced to simplify PAN issuance, allowed applicants to complete the process using just their Aadhaar number.

From April 1, 2026, applicants must submit additional identity and date-of-birth documents alongside Aadhaar. These may include a passport, voter ID, birth certificate, driving licence or other government-issued proof.

For UAE-based NRIs, this change is particularly relevant. Many rely on passport-based applications or Aadhaar-linked processes when managing tax or financial compliance in India.

New forms, stricter verification

The application process itself is also being redesigned. New PAN application forms will replace the existing ones, which will no longer be accepted after the rule change.

The updated system is intended to strengthen identity checks and ensure consistency across documents. Authorities are aiming to reduce duplication and errors that arise when individuals apply using limited or mismatched identification.

Applicants will also need to ensure that personal details, especially names, are consistent across documents, as mismatches could delay approvals.

What it means for NRIs in the UAE

For NRIs, the impact is practical rather than procedural. Those who do not already hold a PAN card or need to update details will have to prepare additional documentation in advance.

A passport is likely to become the primary supporting document for most NRIs, along with other proofs where required. The removal of the Aadhaar-only route means applications may take longer and involve more verification steps.

NRIs who were planning to apply using only Aadhaar before returning to India or completing tax filings may need to reconsider timelines. The current window before March 31 effectively serves as the last opportunity to use the simplified process.

Why the rules are changing

The move comes after a period where Aadhaar-based PAN issuance became the dominant route. While it improved speed and accessibility, it also raised concerns about data accuracy and duplication.

By requiring multiple documents, authorities aim to improve the reliability of PAN as a financial identifier. PAN is used to track high-value transactions, tax filings and financial activity, making accuracy critical to compliance and enforcement.

Takeaway for UAE-based Indians

The upcoming rule change does not alter who needs a PAN card, but it does change how easily one can be obtained or updated. The process is moving from convenience toward stricter verification.

For UAE-based NRIs, the key question is timing. If you plan to apply for a PAN or update your details, doing so before March 31 may avoid additional documentation requirements. After that, expect a more document-heavy process with tighter scrutiny.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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