Three-month package covers licence fees, penalties and business permits
Dubai: Sharjah has started implementing a three-month package of business support measures, including fee discounts, exemptions and payment deferrals, in a move aimed at helping companies manage costs and maintain operations.
The Sharjah Economic Development Department said the incentives, which took effect on June 16, were issued by the Executive Council and approved by the Government of Sharjah to support economic activity and stimulate investment across the emirate.
The package includes exemptions from late payment penalties for micro-licences, covering e-commerce and Eitimad domestic licences, along with a 50% discount on issuance and renewal fees for micro-licences for three months.
The measures also include a 50 per cent discount on industrial licence fees for targeted sectors, including food and pharmaceutical industries, a 25 per cent discount on promotional campaign permit fees and a 25 per cent discount on issuance and renewal fees for nurseries.
SEDD said the package was designed to support companies, institutions, project owners and entrepreneurs while strengthening business continuity and investor confidence.
Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, said the immediate implementation of the measures represented a strategic step to make business operations easier and provide flexible services for investors and entrepreneurs.
He said the incentives included “a range of exemptions, financial deferrals, and supportive measures for the economic sector.”
Al Mahmoud said the decisions reflect the leadership’s vision to raise Sharjah’s competitiveness and provide an attractive and sustainable business environment that supports growth across economic sectors.
The package is being implemented with the support of several government entities, including Sharjah Department of Public Works, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah Department of Municipal Affairs, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Private Education Authority, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, municipalities across Sharjah’s cities and Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.