The foundation is expected to highlight financing options, advisory support and development solutions that can help national projects grow and remain sustainable. That support could be important for smaller manufacturers that need more than a licence to scale operations, particularly in areas such as funding, business planning and market access.

That focus is important for Sharjah’s industrial ambitions. The emirate is not only looking to increase the number of businesses operating in the sector, but also to attract projects that can bring technical capability, production know-how and export potential.

“Through our participation in Make it in the Emirates Forum, we are keen to provide practical and stimulating initiatives that contribute to accelerating the launch of new industrial projects, and support the country's directions towards a diversified knowledge-based economy,” said Hamad Ali Abdulla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD and Member of the Executive Council

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.