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Sharjah offers Dh1,000 instant industrial licence for investors and entrepreneurs

New instant licence aims to attract manufacturers and speed up industrial projects

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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UAE flag with Sharjah skyline.
UAE flag with Sharjah skyline.
Gulf News

Dubai: Sharjah is offering investors and entrepreneurs an instant industrial licence for Dh1,000, in a move aimed at lowering the entry cost for manufacturers and speeding up the launch of new industrial projects in the emirate.

The initiative is being introduced by the Sharjah Economic Development Department during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, where the department is participating alongside the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship, also known as RUWAD.

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The licence will cover all permitted industrial activities in Sharjah and is designed to give investors a quicker route into the market at a time when the UAE is trying to deepen its manufacturing base, attract higher-value industrial projects and strengthen local production.

Lower cost for new manufacturers

The Dh1,000 licence offer is intended to support early-stage manufacturers, entrepreneurs and investors looking to set up operations in Sharjah without facing lengthy procedures at the start of their business journey.

“Through our participation in Make it in the Emirates Forum, we are keen to provide practical and stimulating initiatives that contribute to accelerating the launch of new industrial projects, and support the country's directions towards a diversified knowledge-based economy,” said Hamad Ali Abdulla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD and Member of the Executive Council

He added that investor empowerment and easier procedures are central to strengthening the competitiveness of Sharjah’s industrial sector.

The announcement fits into Sharjah’s wider push to position itself as a stronger base for industrial investment, supported by lower setup barriers, more flexible services and direct engagement with manufacturers.

Focus on quality projects

The department said the special licence initiative is part of its effort to attract more quality projects to Sharjah and open new opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.

The move also gives SEDD a platform to connect directly with manufacturers and international companies attending the forum, with the aim of building partnerships that can support technology transfer and improve the quality of products carrying the Made in Sharjah label.

That focus is important for Sharjah’s industrial ambitions. The emirate is not only looking to increase the number of businesses operating in the sector, but also to attract projects that can bring technical capability, production know-how and export potential.

Al Mahmoud said the department wants to simplify the investor journey from licensing to export, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build a diversified and sustainable economy.

RUWAD to support entrepreneurs

RUWAD will also use the forum to showcase services and programmes aimed at supporting industrial and entrepreneurial projects.

The foundation is expected to highlight financing options, advisory support and development solutions that can help national projects grow and remain sustainable. That support could be important for smaller manufacturers that need more than a licence to scale operations, particularly in areas such as funding, business planning and market access.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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