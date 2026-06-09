Twenty traditional shops, cafés and walkways to be completed in six months
Khorfakkan: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the restoration of a 15th-century archaeological site on Al Luluyah Beach in Khorfakkan and the construction of a new heritage market overlooking the waterfront, as part of efforts to preserve the emirate’s cultural legacy and strengthen heritage tourism.
The project, valued at Dh8 million, is to be completed within six months, according to Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, who announced the initiative during a telephone interview on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s Direct Line programme.
Al Musallam said the development will include 20 heritage-style retail outlets designed to reflect traditional Emirati architecture, alongside a selection of restaurants, cafés and visitor seating areas. The project will also feature shaded and secure walkways through the archaeological site to enhance the visitor experience.
He noted that the heritage market has been designed with two distinct frontages: one overlooking the sea and the other facing the archaeological site, creating a destination that combines cultural heritage with leisure and tourism.
The archaeological site, located on Al Luluyah Beach, dates back to the 15th century and forms part of Khorfakkan’s rich historical landscape. The restoration project aims to preserve the site while making it more accessible to residents and visitors.
Al Musallam added that several additional heritage projects will be unveiled in the coming months across Sharjah’s eastern region, particularly in Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn. These include restoration works at Dibba Al Hisn Heritage Village and its traditional market, as well as upgrades to the Khor Kalba Museum.