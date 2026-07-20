One year on, Sharjah turns Unesco honour into action at Faya

AED2m research fund, global studies and conservation boost Faya’s Unesco legacy
Sharjah: One year after the Faya Palaeolandscape was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, Sharjah has transformed the international recognition into a wide-ranging programme of scientific research, conservation and public engagement, investing Dh2 million in new research, establishing a dedicated World Heritage Office and attracting scholars from leading universities around the world.
The emirate said the first year since the landmark inscription has focused on ensuring that Faya remains a globally significant centre for archaeological research while strengthening long-term conservation, governance and visitor experiences at one of the earliest known inhabited desert landscapes.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Property, said the past year had been dedicated to ensuring the site’s legacy extends beyond its Unesco recognition.
Sheikha Bodour added: “Looking back on the first year since Faya’s inscription on the Unesco World Heritage List is a proud moment for everyone who has contributed to understanding and protecting this extraordinary landscape over many decades. International recognition is meaningful because it affirms the significance of that collective effort, but its greatest value lies in what it enables.
“Over the past year, we have continued to invest in scientific research, conservation and education so that Faya remains a living source of knowledge about our shared human story for generations to come.”
A key milestone has been the launch of the Dh2 million Faya Research Grant Programme, which has attracted 49 applications from leading universities and research institutions across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America.
Research grants have been awarded to projects led by researchers from the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and Spain. The studies will examine ancient environments, prehistoric human settlement, palaeogenomics, geological landscapes and early human migration, further strengthening Faya’s role in advancing knowledge of human evolution in Arabia.
Sharjah has also established a dedicated World Heritage Office under the Sharjah Archaeology Authority to oversee conservation, research, documentation, international cooperation and long-term management of the site. The office will coordinate implementation of UNESCO’s World Heritage requirements while ensuring new scientific discoveries inform future conservation efforts.
Eisa Yousif, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, said the first year after inscription had been focused on building the systems needed to safeguard the site for generations.
“The first year after inscription, Sharjah has demonstrated that World Heritage recognition is most valuable when it becomes a catalyst for continued discovery. For us, the inscription created new responsibilities as much as new opportunities.
“Over the past year, our priority has been to build the scientific, institutional and conservation systems required to support a World Heritage Property over the long term.”
Public engagement with Faya has also grown significantly. Since the start of 2026, the official Faya website has recorded more than 7,000 active users and over 41,000 digital interactions, while the research grant pages have received more than 5,000 visits from researchers and institutions worldwide.
Visitors to the site now have access to enhanced interpretation through a new interactive exhibition at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, improved wayfinding signage and the installation of the official Unesco World Heritage monument.
To strengthen long-term protection of the site, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority also convened representatives from planning, tourism, infrastructure, environmental and heritage organisations for a three-day workshop to develop an updated management plan balancing conservation, visitor access and future development.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, Sharjah has also released an official documentary on the Faya website, featuring Sheikha Bodour and the archaeologists behind the discoveries, tracing more than 210,000 years of human history and the scientific journey that led to Faya’s inscription as a Unesco World Heritage Site.