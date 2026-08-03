More than 1,500 citizens recruited in July under employment plan
The Sharjah government is on track to exceed its target of employing 3,000 Emirati citizens in 2026 after recruiting 1,524 nationals during the first seven months of the year, officials said.
Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources , said the appointments were made between January 5 and July 30 under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The new recruits include 831 men and 693 women. A total of 871 appointments were made in central government entities, while 653 were in decentralised government bodies.
Al Zaabi said recruitment efforts would continue immediately by processing applications already registered with the department to complete the 2026 employment plan.
He added that the number of Emirati citizens employed by Sharjah government entities this year is expected to exceed 3,000, reflecting the emirate's continued commitment to creating employment opportunities for national talent and strengthening Emiratisation across the public sector.