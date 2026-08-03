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Sharjah government on track to exceed 3,000 Emirati hires in 2026

More than 1,500 citizens recruited in July under employment plan

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Illustrative image.

The Sharjah government is on track to exceed its target of employing 3,000 Emirati citizens in 2026 after recruiting 1,524 nationals during the first seven months of the year, officials said.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources , said the appointments were made between January 5 and July 30 under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The new recruits include 831 men and 693 women. A total of 871 appointments were made in central government entities, while 653 were in decentralised government bodies.

Al Zaabi said recruitment efforts would continue immediately by processing applications already registered with the department to complete the 2026 employment plan.

He added that the number of Emirati citizens employed by Sharjah government entities this year is expected to exceed 3,000, reflecting the emirate's continued commitment to creating employment opportunities for national talent and strengthening Emiratisation across the public sector.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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