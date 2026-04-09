Sharjah Ruler approves hiring 330 Emiratis in municipalities

The recruitment includes the approval of 120 jobs for Emiratis with a high school certificate to support the field inspection sector in Sharjah City Municipality, in addition to providing 210 other jobs distributed among several municipalities of the emirate, with 94 jobs in Sharjah Municipality, 27 in Khorfakkan, 30 in Kalba, 10 in Dibba Al Hisn, 20 in Al Dhaid, 6 in Al Madam, 9 in Mleiha, 9 in Al Bataeh, and 5 in Al Hamriyah.