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Sharjah Ruler approves hiring 330 Emiratis in municipalities

The recruitment includes the approval of 120 jobs for Emiratis

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Sharjah Ruler approves hiring 330 Emiratis in municipalities

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the recruitment of 330 Emirati citizens, including university graduates and high school diploma holders, across the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah in various cities, as part of efforts to support Emirati graduates, enhance national competencies, improve the efficiency of municipal work, and raise the level of services provided.

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The recruitment includes the approval of 120 jobs for Emiratis with a high school certificate to support the field inspection sector in Sharjah City Municipality, in addition to providing 210 other jobs distributed among several municipalities of the emirate, with 94 jobs in Sharjah Municipality, 27 in Khorfakkan, 30 in Kalba, 10 in Dibba Al Hisn, 20 in Al Dhaid, 6 in Al Madam, 9 in Mleiha, 9 in Al Bataeh, and 5 in Al Hamriyah.

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