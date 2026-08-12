US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 12)

Most UAE flights are operating, but some Bahrain and Kuwait routes continue to see disruption. Some Air Arabia services between Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait were listed as cancelled or subject to schedule changes earlier today. Emirates said status updates for its Kuwait and Bahrain services would be available 24 hours before departure, and its Dubai–Algiers service was listed as cancelled. Etihad's regional services to Bahrain and Kuwait were shown as scheduled, though the airline has said some services remain subject to change. flydubai services to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were operating, with some minor delays reported.