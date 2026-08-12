US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 12)

From Red Sea attacks to airport delays: What today’s moves mean for you
Dubai: The regional security situation continues to shape daily life, from flight schedules and fuel prices to shipping routes through the Gulf. Here's a round-up of Wednesday's key developments and what they mean for residents, whether you're flying out tonight, tracking the markets, or simply staying informed.
Tensions in the region remain high, with several developments today that UAE residents should be aware of.
Pakistan confirmed that three of its citizens were killed in a Houthi strike on a vessel in the Red Sea, a day after Yemen's coastguard said at least six people died in attacks off its coast. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by phone on Wednesday, urging Tehran to help de-escalate tensions and ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains shut. Pezeshkian said Iran was in exchanges with Oman over the outlook for reopening the waterway.
US President Donald Trump said American forces were in "total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, while the US military said it disabled a Panama-flagged cargo ship that attempted to break the blockade of Iran's ports — the third such incident since the blockade was reinstated on July 14.
The International Energy Agency again cut its 2026 oil demand forecast, citing the ongoing Hormuz closure and elevated fuel prices. Oil prices rose again on Wednesday. In some positive news, US inflation eased slightly to 3.4 per cent in July, in line with expectations.
Flight schedules remain fluid, and the information below reflects airline listings at the time of checking on Wednesday. Statuses can change at short notice, so passengers should confirm directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Most UAE flights are operating, but some Bahrain and Kuwait routes continue to see disruption. Some Air Arabia services between Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait were listed as cancelled or subject to schedule changes earlier today. Emirates said status updates for its Kuwait and Bahrain services would be available 24 hours before departure, and its Dubai–Algiers service was listed as cancelled. Etihad's regional services to Bahrain and Kuwait were shown as scheduled, though the airline has said some services remain subject to change. flydubai services to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were operating, with some minor delays reported.
Emirates is allowing Dubai-bound passengers to change travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10, though fare and tax differences may apply.
Several international carriers, including British Airways, Air France, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines, have suspended or reduced Middle East services, with resumption dates varying by airline.
Passengers flying to Delhi between now and August 20 should arrive at the airport well ahead of departure. Air India and SpiceJet have advised travellers to allow extra time for enhanced security checks ahead of India's Independence Day on August 15. Delhi weather may also affect flights.
Check your flight status directly with your airline before heading out, arrive at least three hours early, use online check-in where available, and keep your contact details updated with your airline for real-time alerts. With the summer rush and the regional situation both in play, be prepared for last-minute changes.